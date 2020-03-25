Global Smart Beacon Market is projected to reach 40200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.0%

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Smart Beacon Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Smart Beacon market is broadly evaluated in this report that bears studies on top-priority growth aspects and how they could impact during the completion of the forecast tenure under consideration. The analysts have performed a brilliant job of comprehensively assessing each growth factor of the market, besides showing how certain market restraints could pose a threat to players in the coming years. With that being said, the report also provides information on top trends and opportunities and how players could cash in on them to take up the challenges in the market. This could be a useful guideline for players to cement their position in the industry or make a comeback in the market.

This report presents the worldwide Smart Beacon market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. A Smart Beacon is a small Bluetooth radio transmitter.

Its kind of like a lighthouse: it repeatedly transmits a single signal that other devices can see. Instead of emitting visible light, though, it broadcasts a radio signal that is made up of a combination of letters and numbers transmitted on a regular interval of approximately 1/10th of a second. A Bluetooth-equipped device like a smartphone can see a beacon once its in range, much like sailors looking for a lighthouse to know where they are.

Europe held the largest share of the smart beacon market in 2017 owing to the high traction of the beacon technology and growing need for technologically advanced marketing platforms among the end users to capture the shares in the respective markets. In addition, Europe is an early adopter of the technology, and the customers in this region have accepted the technology seamlessly. APAC is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing traction of the beacon technology in China and Australia. Further, the market is still in a nascent stage in this region and has a lot of potential.

The Smart Beacon market was valued at 1090 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 40200 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 57.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Beacon.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Estimote

Aruba

Kontakt.Io

Cisco

Bluvision

Onyx Beacon

Leantegra

Gimbal

Accent Systems

Swirl Networks

Sensoro

Jaalee Technology

Beaconinside

Blesh

Blueup

Smart Beacon Breakdown Data by Type

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Hybrid

Smart Beacon Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Public Gatherings & Spaces

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Sports

Aviation

Healthcare

Others

Smart Beacon Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Beacon status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Beacon manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Beacon market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

