Global Wireless Gas Monitoring Market : Keyplayers(Pem-Tech, Inc., TROLEX, United Electric Controls Company)

Wireless technology of gas monitoring eliminates the physical and economic barriers associated with wired gas detection devices. Toxic and combustible gases seep into industrial processes such as oil & gas production facilities, refining & petrochemical, chemical production, and power generation. These gases can cause serious hazards if they get released into the environment. Toxic H 2 S and combustible methane are the common and dangerous gases that can cause potential danger to life and property. Therefore, companies often employ gas detection systems in order to minimize the risk to personnel and plant safety.

A typical gas detector identifies and monitors gas leaks by generating an electronic signal (sound or visual). Installation of traditional wired gas monitoring system incurs additional cost, as it requires a network of wires. Space constraint is another issue faced while installing wired gas monitoring systems in specific applications such as oil & gas production platforms or confined space entry operations in coal fired power plants.

Wireless gas monitoring system can save up to 90% of installed cost and time and can be applied in field and plant networks, sensing leaks that might not otherwise be detected by sparsely distributed wired units. These wireless systems offer high accuracy, flexibility, and reliability in detecting gas leaks. Wireless gas monitoring or detection systems are available as stand-alone monitors, rapid deployable systems, self-healing mesh-radio systems, and replacements for traditional fixed or hard wired systems. The latest wireless systems can be interfaced to Internet for real-time alarm and data sharing.

High industry safety standards implemented by regulatory bodies across the world is a key driver of the wireless gas monitoring market. Companies dealing with toxic gas emissions are mandated to follow all health safety & environmental norms established by regulatory bodies. Wi-Fi can communicate directly with other IP devices either locally or through Internet Protocol (IP) network. This is another factor driving the wireless monitoring system market. Installation of wireless gas monitoring is hassle-free and provides continuous monitoring. The traditional wired devices may sometimes fail due to the breakage of wire. Repairing or replacing such wires may prove a time consuming task. However, battery life and interconnectivity issues may hamper the wireless gas monitoring market. Wireless modules are battery powered, thereby requiring replacement of batteries. Interconnectivity issues may arise due to IP network related problems.

The wireless gas monitoring system market is expected to expand primarily in North America, as the region is technologically advanced and has presence of several manufacturers of wireless gas monitoring systems. Rapid industrial growth in Asia Pacific makes the region attractive for wireless gas monitoring systems. Europe is also anticipated to account for major share of the market, as the region is known for its high industrial safety standards. Presence of major oil & gas producing countries makes Middle East & Africa as well as Latin America a beneficial region for the wireless gas monitoring market.

Key players operating in the wireless gas monitoring market are Pem-Tech, Inc., TROLEX, United Electric Controls Company, City Technology Ltd., RAE Systems, General Electric, Siemens AG, Status Scientific Controls Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, RKI Instruments, and Sierra Monitor Corporation.