Growth Outlook: Global Agricultural Robot Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

The Agricultural Robot Market offers an 8-year forecast for the global Agricultural Robot market between 2019 and 2025. Agricultural Robot market covers diverse sections, such as the Executive summary, Analysis and Forecast, Supply Demand Scenario, Competition Assessment and Research Methodology & Assumptions. The key players in the Agricultural Robot market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Global Agricultural Robots Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing usage of precision farming and favourable government initiatives towards implementation of modern agricultural techniques.

Based on product the market is categorized into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)/drones, automated harvesting systems, milking robot and other products. Furthermore, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones divided into hybrid, fixed wing and rotary blade.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by soil management, harvest management, inventory management, dairy farm management, weather tracking & monitoring, field farming, pruning, irrigation management and other applications. Soil management segment divided into nutrient monitoring and moisture monitoring. Field farming divided into plant counting systems, crop monitoring and crop scouting.

The Agricultural Robot market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Robot.

This report presents the worldwide Agricultural Robot market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Agribotix

Lely Holding

Agco Corporation

Deere & Company

DJI

Auroras

Topcon Positioning Systems

Autonomous Tractor

Blue River

AG Leader

Boumatic Robotics

Agjunction

Autocopter

Trimble

Grownetics

AG Eagle

Agricultural Robot Breakdown Data by Type

Driverless Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

Automated Harvesting Systems

Milking Robot

Other Products

Agricultural Robot Breakdown Data by Application

Soil Management

Harvest Management

Dairy Farm Management

Field Farming

Pruning

Irrigation Management

Other Applications

Agricultural Robot Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Agricultural Robot status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Agricultural Robot manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Agricultural Robot market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

