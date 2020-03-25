Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.6% From 2018 to 2026

Hemorrhoid Treatment Devices Market – Overview

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in advancements in treating hemorrhoids. Sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical exercise, obesity, alcoholism, and poor fiber intake in diet in most of the developed countries are the major factors boosting the growth of the global hemorrhoids treatment device market. The band ligators segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as these are promising devices for hemorrhoid treatment. These devices offer superior solutions than others in terms of desired outcome and effectiveness in treatment. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids drives demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. Hence, a majority of hospitals have shifted preferences toward advanced surgery products. These help decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease. This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs. Therefore, rise in need and demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome propels the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market.

The global hemorrhoid treatment devices market has been extensively analyzed based on device type, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the global market has been classified into band ligators, sclerotherapy injectors, infrared coagulators, bipolar probes, cryotherapy devices, hemorrhoid laser probes, and others. The band ligators segment has been bifurcated into endoscopic ligators and non-endoscopic ligators. Based on end-user, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market has been divided into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities. The report provides current and future market size for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years. The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

In terms of region, the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and major countries/sub-regions have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their CAGRs (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the hemorrhoid treatment devices industry. The report also covers market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hemorrhoid treatment devices market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Privi Medical, Sklar Surgical Instruments, and Surkon Medical Co., Ltd. Each of these players has been profiled in the report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.