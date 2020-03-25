Hemostatic Agents Market to Rise at a Promising CAGR of 6.5% From 2018 to 2022

Hemostatic Agents Market – Overview

Hemostasis is the physiological process to stop the bleeding, or blood flow via a blood vessel, or hemorrhage. A clot is formed at injury site in hemostasis and results in repairing of blood vessels. The main components of hemostasis are primary hemostasis, secondary hemostasis, and fibrinolysis. At the time of a blood vessel injury, platelets gather together to form a plug. In hemostasis, an interaction of proteins, known as clotting factors, forms a fibrin mesh to hold the platelets intact, thereby resulting in the injury healing while not letting the blood escape from the blood vessel. Hemostatic agents are utilized to stem blood flow and enhance clotting and hemostasis by speeding up the coagulation process. These agents enhance hemostasis by progressing primary hemostasis, boosting the formation of fibrin, or inhibiting fibrinolysis.

Hemostatic agents play a prominent and vital role in the treatment or prevention of excessive or disruptive blood flow, thereby indicating their importance and use in treatments in various therapeutic areas. According to JEMS (Journal of Emergency Medical Services), traumatic and non-traumatic causes of hemorrhage carry remarkable morbidity and mortality.

Rise in the geriatric population, increase in number of surgical procedures, research & developments, and advancements in the fields of healthcare and life sciences, rise in public health awareness and measures have led to the introduction of appropriate and effective treatments for diseases. Consistent rise in geriatric population requiring treatments in various therapeutic areas fuels the demand for hemostatic agents in order to prevent the disruptive blood loss. This provides significant opportunity for key players operating in the market. Key players are introducing different strategies of launching products and acquisitions, along with appropriate marketing and strong distributors and hospitals network, thereby boosting the hemostatic agents market.

Acquisition and collaboration of related companies, along with the launch of new products after extensive research and development activities, has been a key strategy adopted by key players to strengthen their geographic presence in the last few years. Therefore, the players strive to gain competitive advantage in the market by opting for strategies such as agreements, partnerships and collaborations, and new product development.

The global hemostatic agents market has been broadly segmented based on product type, specialty / therapeutic area, size of hospitals, and region. In terms of product type, the global hemostatic market has been divided into active agents, passive agents, and combination. The active agents segment, followed by the combination segment, is expected to expand during the forecast period. In terms of specialty / therapeutic area, the global hemostatic agents market has been classified into cardiology, cath lab, trauma, general surgery, obgyn, transplant, oncology, neurology, orthopedic, plastic surgery, dental, and others (urological surgeries, pulmonary surgeries). General surgery, cardiology, and trauma, segments are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increase in number of patient population cases in these therapeutic areas. In terms of size of hospitals, the global hemostatic agents market has been divided into large hospitals (500+ bed size), medium hospital (250-499 beds), and small hospitals (less than 250 beds). Large hospitals and medium hospitals segments are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global hemostatic agents market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South Africa and Rest of World (RoW). North America and Europe holds a prominent share of the global hemostatic agents market. The market in North America is primarily driven by the increase in geriatric population, rise in number of surgical procedures, and increase in patient population. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The report also states key players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, key business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and product portfolio. Key players functioning in the global hemostatic agents market include Baxter, Ethicon US, LLC., C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer Inc., Z-Medica, LLC., CryoLife, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, and GELITA AG.