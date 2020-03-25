Hot Stamp Coders Market: Companies that have gone global successfully

Hot stamping is a process of transfering a pigment from a carrier strip, which is known as a foil, onto a substrate with heat and pressure. Hot stamping provides best solutions in the field of packaging wherein environment with low temperatures, high humidity, and dust impact the packaged products. Hot stamp coders enable labelling the products in a better way than the electronic printers. Hot stamp coders are made up of stainless steel and aluminum (Al). Foils are mainly of two types: metallic and non-metallic foils. Non-metallic foils consist of an adhesive material, a color layer, and a release layer. In metallic foils, the color layer is replaced by a layer of vacuum-metallized aluminum or chrome. Metallic foil is available in different metal forms, such as silver, bronze, copper and gold. Pigment layer does not have a metallic sheen.

Meanwhile, the holographic foil contains a 3-dimensional image which bestows a unique appearance. The principle of hot stamp coders is to spread over ink with the help of a heated metal stamp, in order to press an ink-coated film against the product. The ink consists of an adhesive material which quickly solidifies the surface of the product. The ink provides a distinct print which is not soluble in water or oil, are thermally stable and provides good effectiveness in terms of labelling the products.

The number of different packaging solution at one facility across industries primarily drives global hot stamp coder market. This has provided a wider scope for market growth. Hot stamp coders have various advantages over the conventional equipment, such as they are more effective and ensure better efficacy. Automated stamp coders are easy in terms of operation and are also more accurate. The real time data is transferred to a PC systems, connected with the integrated manufacturing line, so that the operation can be controlled from remote locations. Several industries integrate hot stamp coders along with manufacturing line, food and beverages being the prominent one.

The focus of the food and beverages industry is primarily on the packaging and labeling, with an aim to meet the regulatory standards imposed by the various policy and regulatory bodies across the globe. Hot stampings are inexpensive and permanent; besides, hot stamp coding is a simple process, and operator training is also minimized. These are some of the critical but latent factors which are anticipated to contribute to the demand for hot stamp coders over the coming years.

The global hot stamp coders market is segmented based on products, application, and end user. By product, the global hot stamp coders market is further segmented into manual hot stamp coders, semi automated hot stamp coders, automated hot stamp coders and hot stamp foils, hot stamp inks, and hot stamp tools. Based on application, the market is segmented into plastic material, glass material, and metals. Based on the end user, the market is further segmented into cosmetic industry, pharmaceuticals industry, food and beverages industry, and chemical industry.

In view of the rise in demand for innovative packaging technologies in different industries, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, companies are increasingly adopting advanced packaging methods in order to reduce their production cost and time, which in turn is expected to fuel further growth of the hot stamp market in the coming years.

On the basis of geography, the hot stamp coders market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

The North America market currently dominates the global hot stamp coders market, wherein the packaging technology is mostly used in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing awareness among the people about the use of new technologies is a major factor propel growth the market in the North America region. The market in the Asian Pacific region is rapidly evolving in view of the significant infrastructure development witnessed in the region, which in turn is anticipated to further contribute to the overall growth of the global hot stamp coders market.

Some of the key players in the hot stamp coders market are Allen Coding (a division of ITW), CER-Cerfoils, BD Tronic, Eidos S. p. A, LC Printing Machine Factory Limited, MADAG printing Systems, Spartanics, Kortho Coding and Making, etc.