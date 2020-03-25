Incontinence Products Market Global Innovations And Emerging Trends 2016

Global Incontinence Products Market: Overview

Incontinence refers to the lack of voluntary control over one’s bodily functions of defecation or urination. The global market for incontinence products has been witnessing steady growth owing to the rising incidence of the medical condition. Although earlier the focus was on developed markets such as the U.S. and several countries in Western Europe, the dynamics have shifted significantly in recent times. Investors are now looking to developing countries in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, where rising consumer demand and improving consumer awareness are playing a major role.

By way of incontinence product, the market can be bifurcated into two: internal and external products. While internal products include disposable urethral inserts, tampons, and pessaries, external products include shampoo caps, barrier creams, gloves, absorbent products, hand wash, body wash, repair creams, and bed pads. These products are distributed through various channels, such as retail trade, homecare, and institutes. The key raw materials used for incontinence products include cotton and cotton fabric, cotton fiber, plastic, super absorbents, latex, and several waterproof materials.

The report offers a detailed description of the present state of the global incontinence products market and provides sharp and accurate insights into what drives and limits the growth of this market. The business and vendor landscape has been thoroughly examined and key inputs from industry experts have been provided.

Global Incontinence Products Market: Trends and Opportunities

A massive aging population is the primary factor driving the worldwide market for incontinence products. The World Health Organization reports that each year, the proportion of people above the age of 60 in any country has been rising at a rate faster than that of any other age group. This factor is sure to continue benefiting the incontinence products market.

On the down side, the persistent threat of substitute and alternate products prevents the global incontinence products market from reaching its utmost potential. What is likely to make matters worse is the presence of manufacturers who offer low quality products at a cheaper cost. Nevertheless, players in this market are looking to cash in on the trend of personalized medicine. Manufacturers have been known to offer a wide variety of products by catering to individual demands based on factors such as age group and gender.

Global Incontinence Products Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for incontinence products can be categorized on the basis of geography into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe account for the leading share in the overall market and the demand for incontinence products is driven by an increased prevalence of neurological diseases, the growing presence of geriatrics, and the rising trend of home healthcare. In addition to this, the North America and Europe markets for incontinence products are fueled by greater levels of awareness among the general public about this medical condition and their willingness as well as ability to spend on such products.

Asia Pacific promises strong growth in the coming years, powered by the lucrative nature of the markets in India, China, South Korea, and Japan. These countries are densely populated, with a significant section of the population falling in the geriatric category. This demographic make-up in APAC acts as a boon since older people are more prone to incontinence. The regional market is also propelled by factors such as the demand for improved healthcare facilities, technologies, and devices, the need for accurate and effective diagnostic services, and the rising ability of the citizens of these countries to pay for advanced medical products and services.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the most promising companies operating in the global incontinence products market are Covidien plc, HARTMANN GROUP, ONTEX International N.V., First Quality Enterprises Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Coloplast A/S, Hypermarcas SA, C. R. Bard Inc., Pro Descart Industria e Comercio Ltda, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Unicharm Corporation, and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA. The leading players in this market have been identified and evaluated based on several parameters such as financial standing, research and development activities, product portfolio, and business strategies.

