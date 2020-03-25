The report ” Indolent Lymphoma Market Research Report By Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Prediction To 2026″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Indolent lymphoma is class of cancer that grows and spread very slowly as compared to aggressive lymphomas. Indolent lymphoma originates in a part of the immune system of the body, known as lymphatic system, which comprises lymph nodes and lymphoid tissues, such as, the spleen and bone marrow. In this disease, white blood cells grow uncontrollably, interfering with the healthy blood cells that protect the body against diseases. Indolent lymphomas are usually not considered curable due to its characteristics, which make it very difficult to detect and target accurately even with modern treatment and diagnostic tools. About 80,000 cases of indolent lymphoma were diagnosed in the U.S. between 2006 and 2008. The disease is extremely heterogeneous in molecular nature and histology and exhibits major difference in incidences of the subtype in different geographical locations. According to Pfizer’s oncology factsheet, in 2008, approximately 355,900 cases of indolent lymphoma were diagnosed, leading to 191,400 deaths globally. Some of the factors responsible for indolent lymphoma are infections, obesity & age, and weak immune system. Treatment for indolent lymphoma depends on factors, such as, stage of the disease, age, family history, etc. Survival rate mainly depends on the stage of the disease.

Indolent lymphoma is more common in men than in women, especially the ones aged above 60 years. According to World Health Organization classification, the most common type of indolent lymphoma, accounting for almost 20% of malignant lymphomas in adults, is follicular lymphoma. In the U.S. and Western Europe, follicular lymphoma accounts for 40% of the total diagnosed cases of lymphoma. Suggested diagnostic modes for indolent lymphoma in the initial stages comprise computed tomography scan of the chest, abdomen, pelvis, and biopsy. Indolent lymphoma is often sensitive to initial treatment and responds favorably regarding patient survival for couple of years. However, in certain cases, it tends to reoccur and becomes resistant to treatment and may transform into aggressive lymphoma which is difficult to cure. According to the American Cancer Society, overall survival rate for indolent lymphoma falls in the range of 5 to 10 years. The 5 years relative survival rate of indolent lymphoma patient is approximately 63%, whereas, that of 10 years is around 51% in the U.S.

The global indolent lymphoma market is estimated to grow rapidly in the next few years. Key drivers of the market include rise in geriatric population and changes in lifestyle and habits. In present times, people have addictions, such as, drugs, alcohol, unhealthy food habits, etc. which are the main causes of various disorders. Biological therapies and chemotherapies have been extensively used to treat indolent lymphoma. Rapid technological advancements and wide acceptance of minimally invasive techniques are propelling the global indolent lymphoma market.

The global indolent lymphoma market can be classified based on product type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into DNA-damaging drugs, antitumor antibiotics, antimetabolites, protease inhibitor drugs, immunotherapy, and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market can be divided into parenteral, oral, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global indolent lymphoma market can be categorized into manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the global indolent lymphoma market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the major share of the global indolent lymphoma market due to technological advancements, well-developed better health care infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The global indolent lymphoma market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly in the near future due to rapidly growing population, increase in investment in the health care sector by government and private bodies, and rise in per capita income.

The major companies involved in clinical trials of drugs against indolent lymphoma include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Bayer AG.

