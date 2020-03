Industry Verticals: Global Isopropylamine Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

Isopropylamine is a colorless to yellow liquid with amine-like odor. It is primarily used for the production of agrochemicals such as glyphosate, atrazine, and bentazon in the field of agriculture. Isopropylamine is also employed in the production of surfactants and active pharma ingredients. Commonly found isopropylamine include monoisopropylamine, diisopropylamine, and triisopropylamine. Isopropylamine is a basic chemical that is used in many applications due to its ability to make changes in the pH. It is considered an extremely flammable liquid. Applications of isopropylamine include crop protection agents, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, additives for fuels and lubricants, paper, rubber, and paint. Isopropylamine is used as intermediate in the production of insecticides, herbicides, bactericides, pharmaceuticals, dyes, and rubber accelerators. It is also employed in the production of surface active agents including dodecylbenzene and sulfonic acid.

Isopropylamine Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growth in the agrochemical industry is a major factor driving the demand for isopropylamine. Adoption of new technologies that improve crop yield is gaining traction in the field of agriculture. Thus, significant progress made in the agrochemical sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for isopropylamine. Isopropylamine is used as an intermediate for the production of insecticides, herbicides, and bactericides. Demand for isopropylamine has been rising in the pharmaceutical industry, the chemical is used as a major ingredient in the manufacture of drugs. Isopropylamine is used in the purification of penicillin and streptomycin in the pharmaceuticals industry. Expansion in rubber and plastics industries is likely to boost the demand for isopropylamine. Rise in demand for chemical intermediate in the paints & coatings industry is estimated to boost the isopropylamine market. Emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America offer lucrative growth opportunities to the isopropylamine market. Increase in demand for dyes in the textile industry is another key factor augmenting the global isopropylamine acid market.

Isopropylamine Market: Key Segments

Based on grade, the global isopropylamine market can be classified into food, pharmaceutical and industrial. In terms of application, the global isopropylamine market can be segmented into crop protection agents, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, additives for fuels and lubricants, paper, rubber, and paints.

Isopropylamine Market: Trends & Develoments

The global isopropylamine market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific holds significant share of the isopropylamine market. Rise in population, progress made in the agrochemical sector, technological advancements in the textile sector, and changes in lifestyle are projected to boost the isopropylamine market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Advancements in the pharmaceuticals industry in China and India are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the isopropylamine market in Asia Pacific. Expansion in pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and textile industries is driving the market in Europe. Development in dyes, rubber, and coating industries is also expected to propel the demand for isopropylamine in the region. Demand for isopropylamine in North America is driven by the increase in demand for isopropylamine in pharmaceutical and medicinal applications in the region. Increase in usage of isopropylamine as additive for fuel and lubricants in the automotive sector is also fuelling the demand for isopropylamine in the region. The isopropylamine market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the recent economic development in these regions.

Isopropylamine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global isopropylamine market include BASF SE, Dow-DuPont, Arkema Group, and Solvay S.A.

