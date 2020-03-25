The report ” Interleukin Inhibitors Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Interleukin (IL) are group of cytokines that are synthesized by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells. They regulate cell growth, cell differentiation, and cell motility. Fifteen different types of interleukin are present in body. Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive agents that inhibit the action of interleukins. Interleukin inhibitors are used in various conditions including asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, and systematic sclerosis. Asthma is a chronic and long-term inflammatory disease of the lungs characterized by bronchospasm and airway obstruction. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that affects the spine. It affects about 0.1% to 0.5% of the adult population and can occur at any age. Eczema is a condition where patches of the skin become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked, and rough. It affects 31.6% of people in the U.S. Gout is a common and complex form of arthritis, characterized by severe joint pain. Psoriasis is non-contagious, chronic skin condition characterized by thickened and scaling skin. Systematic sclerosis is a connective tissue disease characterized by atrophy of the skin, vasomotor disturbance, and fibrosis.

Increase in the prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, psoriasis, and asthma is a major factor fueling the global interleukin inhibitors market. In addition to this, increase in FDA approvals for novel drugs and therapies for chronic inflammatory disease treatment is further boosting the market. For instance, in 2017, Dupixent monoclonal antibody that targets the interleukin 4 became the first biologic approved for atopic dermatitis. Moreover, the presence of a strong product pipeline and rise in awareness among people regarding chronic inflammatory diseases and their treatment in emerging economies are projected to propel the market in the near future. However, side effects and high cost associated with biological therapy are likely to hamper the global interleukin inhibitors market in next few years.

The global interleukin inhibitors market can be segmented based on disease condition, distribution channel, and region. Based on disease condition, the global interleukin inhibitors market can be categorized into asthma, ankylosing spondylitis, eczema, gout, arthritis (psoriatic and rheumatoid), psoriasis, systematic sclerosis, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, and research institutes.

In terms of region, the global interleukin inhibitors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global market, due to rise in the patient pool suffering from psoriasis, arthritis, asthma, and other chronic inflammatory diseases. The presence of well-established drugs makers in North America is further expected to boost the market in the region. Additionally, according to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), there are about 150,000 new cases of psoriasis every year in the U.S. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, in 2016, about 26,515 people lived with asthma in the U.S. Europe currently holds a strong position in the global interleukin inhibitors market. However, demand for interleukin inhibitors in the region is likely to decline due to intense competition among key players in the market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace over the next few years due to rise in awareness regarding chronic inflammatory diseases, rapidly developing health care infrastructure, and increase in adoption of technology in these regions.

Key players operating in the global Interleukin inhibitors market are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson., Genentech, Inc. (Roche), Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., and AstraZeneca plc.

