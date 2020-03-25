Intubation Cannulae Market To Register Substantial Expansion Worldwide By 2026

Cannula is a hollow tube with a retractable inner core injected into a body cavity to draw fluid, assist breathing, or to introduce medication. The term intubation is used to refer to the placement of a tube into a patient’s body. Intubation is also known as tracheal incubation. Intubation cannulae are medical devices that assist in maintaining proper respiration cycle for patients who are unable to breathe on their own. Intubation cannulae are connected to a ventilator system or respirator or breathing machine to supply proper air pressure into the patient’s lungs. Intubation is generally a necessity in patients who are seriously ill, injured, or are under effect of anesthesia during surgery. An intubation cannula is gently pushed into a patient’s trachea to maintain an open air passage and positive respiratory pressure in the lungs or to administer certain drugs. Generally, intubation cannulae are made of soft, flexible, sterile PVC or silicon, with smooth surface to prevent any injury or trauma during insertion.

The global intubation cannulae market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in usage in emergency conditions significantly reducing overall procedure time and quicker recovery. With the recent advancement in technology, intubation cannulae are now available with various features such as pressure ports to monitor pressure, suction ports, and X-ray detection marks. The global intubation cannulae market is also driven by the increase in incidence and prevalence rates of various chronic diseases and rise in rate of trauma and accident cases across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 395,000 coronary artery bypass graft surgeries were performed in 2013 in the U.S. alone. Increase in the geriatric population vulnerable to chronic illnesses propels demand for surgical procedures globally, which in turn is likely to drive the intubation cannulae market. However, the intubation cannulae market is expected to face some restraints during the forecast period. Lack of skilled professionals in the developing countries and unstable reimbursement regulations are likely to hamper the growth of the intubation cannulae market in developing countries.

The global intubation cannulae market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into nasopharyngeal intubation cannulae and oropharyngeal intubation cannulae. Based on end-user, the global intubation cannulae market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and long-term care centers. Geographically, the global intubation cannulae market can be segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The global intubation cannulae market is expected to witness strong growth due to rise in the geriatric population, progressing burden of diseases, and budding research and development activities leading to expansion of product portfolios. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for intubation cannulae owing to the increase in number of patients, rise in geriatric population, and surge in trauma cases. The intubation cannulae market in Europe is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, due to high awareness about technological advancements, increasing affordability of health care services, and rise in expenditure on these services. Asia Pacific is the most promising market due to increase in health care expenditure, growing economy, and large underserved population. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are poised to be highly promising intubation cannulae market in the near future.

Major companies in the global intubation cannulae market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medicals, Conmed Corporation, Sorin Group, Edward Lifescience Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Smith & Nephew, and Tracoe Medical GmbH.

