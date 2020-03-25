Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2025

Japan Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to surpass US$ 7 Billion by 2025.

“Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market: Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Japan outbound MICE tourism market. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. This report also provides readers with insight into MICE tourism, a rapidly growing segment within the travel industry. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2025.

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses main destination-focused analysis to explore Japan outbound MICE tourism market. A detailed main destination analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 destinations. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Japan outbound MICE tourism market.

The main MICE destinations for the Japanese travelers covered in the report are United States, Hawaii, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Macau, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand

Key findings from the report suggest:

• The United States is the most popular destination for the Japanese MICE travelers

• Japan to generate more than 1.7 Million outbound MICE tourists by 2020

• Japan is the largest source market for Singapore and Hawaii MICE Industry

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan Outbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

• Japan MICE Travelers Visitation to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Japan MICE Travelers Spending to Major 20 Destinations & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Japan Outbound MICE Tourism Market

