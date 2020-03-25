Key Burkholderia Infections Market Players are Emphasizing on Expansion in Developing countries

Burkholderia cepacia is an aerobic gram-negative bacillus that can be found in soil and water. Burkholderia cepacia is an organism of low virulence and are often resistant to common antibiotics. Burkholderia cepacia is considered as a colonizing bacterium rather than infecting bacterium. Burkholderia cepacia is considered as less risky for healthy people, however, people with chronic lung diseases (asthma, CFTR and COPD) are at high risk for suffering from burkholderia cepacia infections.

Signs and symptoms of burkholderia cepacia infection can vary from person to person with no symptoms to serious respiratory medical conditions. Burkholderia cepacia infection can be transmitted through contaminated medical devices, person-to-person contact and contact with contaminated surfaces. Other possible complications caused due to burkholderia cepacia include soft-tissue infections, surgical-wound infections and genitourinary tract infections. Burkholderia cepacia may also cause catheter-related infections in patients with cancer.

Burkholderia Infections Market: Trends and Dynamics

The prevalence of chronic lung diseases (asthma, CFTR and COPD) is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. Exact cause for asthma and cystic fibrosis is unknown, but the risk factors include hereditary conditions (passed from generation to generation) and environmental pollution (UV ray, chemical irritant). On the other hand, COPD is mostly caused due to cigarette smoking. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North America accounted for the highest number of asthma and COPD cases in the world in 2012.

Likewise, the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology estimated in 2012, that more than 100 million people would suffer from asthma across the world by 2025. According to the U.S Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Europe accounted for the largest prevalence of cystic fibrosis cases in 2012. Moreover, prevalence of asthma is observed more in case of children and geriatric population compared to adults. According to an article published by the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, in 2012, nearly 10% children and 8% adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with asthma.

Thus, growing pace of chronic lung diseases drives the global burkholderia cepacia infections treatment market. Moreover, technological advancement in diagnostic test further accentuates the global market demand of burkholderia cepacia infections treatment. There is no significant sign and symptom has been identified for infection with burkholderia cepacia. Thus, lack of awareness among people about burkholderia infections might restrict the global market demand of burkholderia cepacia infections treatment.

Burkholderia Infections Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America dominates the global market for burkholderia cepacia infections treatment due to strong demand of diagnostic test in this region. Moreover, increasing awareness among people and initiative taken by the federal government also accounted for the market growth in North American region. Europe represents the second position in the global burkholderia cepacia infections treatment market due to the presence of large geriatric population base in European region. Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper healthcare facilities in some Asian countries.

Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and healthcare budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global burkholderia cepacia infections treatment market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.

Burkholderia Infections Market: Key Players

Various key players contributing the global market share of burkholderia cepacia infections treatment market include Novabiotics Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals LLC, NanoBio Corporation, iQur Ltd. among others.

