Key Providers of Stroke Prevention Devices Market are Emphasizing on Expanding Their Businesses in the Global Market

Stroke is a medical condition occurs due to interrupted blood supply to the brain, due to blockage of blood vessels which can lead to the death or death of brain cells. Because stroke takes place rapidly and immediate treatment requirement, it’s also called a brain attack. Being one of the major reasons of death worldwide, Stroke have high prevalence in the geriatric population. According to the WHO, stroke causes around 17 million deaths annually. As per CDC-The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke causes 1 out of every 20 deaths fetching around USD 34 billion per year in the U.S. Hence, early diagnosis and treatment to prevent deaths from stroke is needed. Stroke prevention devices are used to reduction in risk of recurrent stroke in the patients. Stroke prevention devices have shown to lower the risk of stroke. Some stroke prevention devices are shown effectiveness as warfarin alternatives, enabling patients to stop taking warfarin after 45 days post implantation.

Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Stroke Prevention Devices Market have been surged by the increasing stroke patient pool along with rising geriatric population across the globe. Moreover, rise in the number of the aging population in western countries especially in Europe is the one of the key driving factor for surging the growth of stroke prevention devices market. Furthermore, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, and CHD-coronary heart diseases are the influencing factors promoting the growth of Stroke Prevention Devices Market. However, the high cost of devices directly affects the growth of Stroke Prevention Devices Market. Also, lack of supportive reimbursement scenario is also likely to impact the Stroke Prevention Devices Market. Nonetheless, new research and development in the healthcare sector and new emerging technologies are anteceded to start growth opportunities for the Stroke Prevention Devices Market over the years.

Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Segmentation

Stroke Prevention Devices Market has been segmented on the basis of Product, end user, and region

Based on Product, the stroke prevention devices market is segmented into the following:

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Overview

Stroke prevention devices market is emerging owing to promising discovery of new innovative products. Key players in market are focusing on new technologies to reduce the risk of stroke and provide maximum safety to the patients. Also surge in the heart related disorders anticipates the robust growth in stroke prevention devices market .The global Stroke prevention devices market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing awareness for prevention of ischemic cerebral strokes across the world. Growing incidences of acute ischemic strokes among population is forecasted to surge the demand for stroke prevention devices market.

Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Stroke Prevention Devices Market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are anticipated to cause maximum market revenue share in Stroke Prevention Devices Market over the forecast period due to availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of key players in the regions which are expected to hike the demand for Stroke Prevention Devices Market during the forecast period in the mentioned region. Asia Pacific region as well, is anticipated to witness slow growth due to high cost of the devices, and availability of economic alternatives like warfarin treatment.

Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Key Players

The players leading in Stroke Prevention Devices Market include Abbott, AtriCure Inc., Coherex Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation to name a few.

