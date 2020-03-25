Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Market Growth Analysis And Global Overview Available In New Report

Left atrial appendage (LAA) is a common site for thrombus formation. LAA is multi-lobed and can vary in orifice size and length. The varying shapes of LAA orifice are considered important when performing device closure since current devices are circular. LAA closure is a minimally invasive technique used to reduce the risk of stroke that may occur as a result of atrial fibrillation. LAA closure device is an interventional device used to avoid stroke, and mitigate the risk of embolism and secondary stroke because of atrial fibrillation.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/left-atrial-appendage-laa-closure-market.html

Rise in global demand for LAA closure can be primarily ascribed to the increase in number of geriatric population, growth in prevalence of atrial fibrillation, and technological advancements. Additionally, increase in investments by government and private companies in the field of atrial fibrillation is one of the key factors driving the global LAA closure market. However, presence of alternative technologies and high cost of LAA closure are the major factors hampering the global LAA closure market. Constant technological innovation and inclusion of modern technologies is leading to a rise in overall cost of the systems. This is prompting consumers to opt for alternative techniques, thereby restraining the global LAA closure market.

The global LAA closure market can be segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the LAA closure market can be divided into endocardial and epicardial. Based on end-user, the LAA closure market can be segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and heart clinics.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35957

Geographically, the global LAA closure market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises cumulative left atrial appendage (LAA) closure market for the U.S and Canada. Europe comprises collective market of left atrial appendage (LAA) closure in Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific comprises cumulative market of left atrial appendage (LAA) closure in China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Currently, North America leads the global LAA closure market.

Europe also accounts for key share of the LAA closure market. Factors such as highly developed healthcare, biotechnology research infrastructure, availability of government grants to support research activities, and availability of skilled personnel to perform LAA closure procedures are driving the LAA closure market in North America and Europe. The LAA closure market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant rate owing to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, availability of advanced facilities at cheaper rates and rise in medical tourism are encouraging various companies in the market to establish research and development and manufacturing facilities in Asia Pacific. India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are some of the emerging economies that are attractive markets for LAA closure owing to the rise in disposable income and rapid increase in adoption of advanced technologies in these countries.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=35957

Prominent players operating in the LAA closure market are Sentreheart, Inc., Dune Medical Devices, Coherex Medical, Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen), Abbott, Atricure, and BoAston Scientific Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com