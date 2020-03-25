Luxembourg Fuel Cards Market Rise With a Significant and Improved Revenue Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Fuel Cards in Luxembourg 2018: Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

“Fuel Cards in Luxembourg 2018″, is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Luxembourg.

Sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2392961

Total fleet card volumes rose by 6.6% in 2017 to total 626 million liters, breaking the downward trend started in 2014.

Scope

– The total number of service stations in Luxembourg increased by 1.7% in 2017 to reach 242.

– Approximately 1,500 new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2022, with the total number of cards operational in the market reaching 49,830 in 2022. Of these, 45,097 are expected to be active.

– Just under two-thirds, 65.3%, of the active cards will be held by fleet vehicles and 34.7% by CRT vehicles.

– Fuel card volumes will decrease by 6.2% between 2018 and 2022 to hit 1,223 million liters in 2022.

Reasons to buy

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

For Enquiry Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2392961

Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Slovenia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in