Nonene Market Cost Analysis, Revenue And Highlights On Evolution With Its Important Types And Application 2026

Nonene is an important trimer of propylene. Nonene is produced by the polymerization of propylene. Nonene is a branched alkene with molecular formula C9H18. Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid. It is primarily employed to manufacture chemical intermediates which are used in the production of plasticizers, coatings, surfactants, and detergents.

Global Nonene Market: Overview

Based on end-use, the nonene market can be segmented into isodecyl alcohol, neodeconoic acid, nonyl phenol, and isononyl mercaptan. The isodecyl alcohol segment accounted for more than 55% share of the global market for nonene in 2017. These ingredients are essentially required in the production of surfactants and specialty chemicals used in industries such as agrochemical, personal care, home care, and paints & coatings. By using nonene, surfactant producers can develop innovative solutions for shampoos, detergents, surface cleaners, etc. Based on grade, the nonene market can be segmented into technical grade and industrial grade.

Global Nonene Market: DROs

Rise in the demand for use of plasticizers, surfactants, and lubricant additives in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, detergents, and textile is driving the nonene market. Increasing usage of nonyl phenol ethoxylates (NPEs) in the textile industry in developing countries is fueling the nonene market in these countries. Additionally, low cost of nonene products and manufacturing flexibility offered by them are driving the market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent regulations on propylene trimers is anticipated to hinder the nonene market during the forecast period.

Global Nonene Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on region, the global nonene market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Nonene has different consumption patterns across the world. Nonene witnesses high demand in North America and Western Europe for use in the manufacture of oxo chemicals. The nonyl phenol segment holds a higher share of the nonene market in Central and South America and Central and Eastern Europe. In terms of consumption, Europe held a major share of the global nonene market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period also. North America held the second-largest share of the global nonene market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in the consumption of paints, coatings, and textiles, especially in South Korea, Japan, and China, is anticipated to fuel the demand for nonene in Asia Pacific in the next few years. China and Japan are expected to hold a major share of the market for nonene in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The nonene market in other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Nonene Market: Key Players

A large number of companies operate in the global nonene market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply nonene to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global nonene market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell, Braskem, and Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical.

