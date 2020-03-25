Microfluidics Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Microfluidics Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Microfluidics Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Microfluidics market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the microfluidics market, by segmenting it based on by product type, material, application, and regional demand. Robust advancement of diagnostic devices in the past several years have propelled the demand for the microfluidics market. Moreover, growing applications in the fields of drug delivery, pharmaceutical industries is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, aids such as accuracy, liability, reduced costs along with other benefits are the most important factors which have augmented the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type, material, and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289648-global-microfluidics-market-by-product-type-reagents-microfluidic

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the microfluidics market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the microfluidics market.

The report provides the size of the microfluidics market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global microfluidics market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The microfluidics market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the microfluidic market is split into regions. Based on product type, material, and application the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for microfluidics. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of microfluidics several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratorie, Bausch + Lomb, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., and Therma Fisher Scientific.

The global microfluidics market has been segmented into:

Global Microfluidics Market: By Product Type

• Reagents

• Microfluidic Chips

• Micropumps

• Microfluidic Sensors

• Others

Global Microfluidics Market: By Material

• Glass

• Polymer

• Silicon

• Other materials

Global Microfluidics Market: By Application

• Peripheral vascular disorder

• Wound care management

• Point-of-care testing

• Proteomic analysis

• Drug delivery

• Others

Global Microfluidics Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289648-global-microfluidics-market-by-product-type-reagents-microfluidic

Some points from table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET

3 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET OVERVIEW- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.1.1 REAGENTS

4.1.1.2 MICROFLUIDIC CHIPS

4.1.1.3 MICROPUMPS

4.1.1.4 MICROFLUIDIC SENSORS

4.1.1.5 OTHERS

5 MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY MATERIAL

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY MATERIAL

5.1.1.1 GLASS

5.1.1.2 POLYMER

5.1.1.3 SILICON

5.1.1.4 OTHER MATERIALS

6 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY APPLICATION

6.1.1.1 PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISORDER

6.1.1.2 WOUND CARE MANAGEMENT

6.1.1.3 PONT-OF-CARE TESTING

6.1.1.4 PROTEOMIC ANALYSIS

6.1.1.5 DRUG DELIVERY

6.1.1.6 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

8.4 NORTH AMERICA MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

9.3 EUROPE MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

9.4 EUROPE MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC MICROFLUIDICS MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY PRODUCT TYPE

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY MATERIAL

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC MICROFLUIDICS MARKET ANALYSIS- BY APPLICATION

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC