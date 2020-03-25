The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Mobile Application Processor Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2026” worldwide.

Mobile application processors are microchips which are used on single integrated circuits (IC) which are usually used in smartphones, it helps in optimal functioning of applications running in the mobile operating system environment. The mobile application processors helps in a wide range of aspects in the mobile which includes – multimedia decoding, graphics processing and memory management. Additionally, it helps in multimedia applications such as video and audio in a mobile operating system environment. Traditionally mobile phones were equipped with baseband processors which helped in digital processing in cellphone radios. Currently multiple standards are being followed by mobile phones to be compliant with. Other processors helps in handling wireless communication, managing power drain and in running the display of the desired device. The mobile processors are different in both physical packaging and running mechanism. General purpose processors run a Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) while the mobile application processors runs a mobile operating system environment, application software and a specialized RTOS.

The rising market for smartphones on a global scale is one of the leading factors contributing to the global mobile application processor market over the forecast period. However, owing to the increased use of smartphones as gaming platforms the global mobile application processor market are anticipated to have a negative impact over the forecast period. The continuously changing needs of the processors for optimal functioning and integration with the mobile application is suggested to be a considerable challenge for the growth of the global mobile applications processor market. The growing need of introduction of latest mobile application based processors for integration with artificial intelligence technology is anticipated to be of great potential for the global mobile application processor market. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence to the mobile apps has helped in improvising user experience by inclusion of features such as smart logins, tailored messages, moment-based alerts and other proactive services for a desired device depending on a customer.

The global mobile application processor market can be segmented into four segments namely – ‘by operating system’, ‘by application’ and ‘by regions’. As per ‘by operating systems’ segment the global mobile application processor market can be further divided into three sub segments namely-android, iOS and others. Owing to the high user base the android sub segment is suggested to hold a prominent share for the forecast period. As per ‘by application’ the global mobile applications processor market could be divided into five sub parts namely- gaming, photo and video editing, entertainment, camera and other. As per ‘by region’ segment the mobile application processor market can be divided amongst five regions namely North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The North America region is suggested to hold a higher market share owing to the significant presence of prominent players in the mobile application processor market and the rapid technological advancements in the region, however the Asia Pacific region is suggested to have a significant growth rate of the global mobile application processor market over the forecast period owing to the high population and significant consumer electronics industry of the region.

Owing to its significant adoption in multiple application the mobile application processor market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of them are Qualcomm, Nvidia Corporation, Renesas Mobile Corporation, and Broadcom Corporation, Apple, Inc, MediaTek Inc, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments and Allwinner Technology. Qualcomm and Apple are anticipated to hold a significant share of the global mobile application processor market.

