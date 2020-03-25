Moisture Barrier Bags Market on Alarming Growth Rate owing to government regulation towards food safety and quality standard

Packaging has become a vital constituent of modern life due to the ease of transportation, storage and inclination of the consumer towards a wide usage of bags. Moreover, food products, health supplements and electronic components are some of the things that have witnessed improvements regarding demand over the last few years and are more easily available due to an effective packaging solution. Moisture barrier bags are one of the effective packaging solutions that provides all the features related to high performance during transportation & storage and provide moisture, corrosion and shielding protection for sensitive products and components. These moisture barrier bags are also known as foil bags or mylar bags.

Moreover, these moisture barrier bags are primarily made up of polyethylene, wherein the innermost part of the moisture barrier bag is laminated with polyester, nylon or aluminum foil which acts as a barrier towards the moisture, oxygen, and corrosion. Most of the moisture barrier bags are lay flat or gusseted in nature and are available in different sizes and can be individually tailored to the size and transportation to meet the product or customer specific needs. These moisture barrier bags are available as zip top, heat sealed or a combination of both.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market- Market Segmentation:

The moisture barrier bags market can be segmented on the basis of product type, packing type, material type and end use type. On the basis of product type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into static shielding moisture barrier bag and poly moisture barrier bags. Static shielding moisture barrier bags are used for electronic components, whereas as poly moisture barrier bags are suitable for food and health care supplements. On the basis of packing type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into zip top bags and heat seal bags, where in zip top bags are re-usable in nature due to re-close feature. On the basis of material type, moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into dissipative polyethylene, laminate polyester, laminate nylon, and foil. On the basis of end use moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into electronic components, food & beverage products and health supplements.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market- Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of moisture barrier bags market is the consumer preference for packaged food due to the fast lifestyle, convenience and health issues. Moreover, another factor towards the growth of moisture barrier bags is the government regulation towards food safety and quality standard, which influencing manufacturer for an effective packaging solution that can preserve the food from being contaminated and increase the shelf life. Another important factor towards the growth of moisture barrier bags market is the increasing modern retail due to its vast adaptability and increasing disposable income among consumers globally. Another factor that is fueling the growth of moisture barrier bags market is the increasing demand for pharmaceutical product and medicine through e-commerce channel.

Furthermore, the rise in the usage of the electronic component in the key industrial sectors is another factor contributing towards the growth of moisture barrier bags market. However, government regulation towards the use of plastic is expected to hamper the growth of moisture barrier bags market. Moreover, the high cost of moisture bag packaging is considered as another restraining factor towards the growth of moisture barrier bags market. Furthermore, the usage of heat seal bags is expected to hinder the growth of moisture barrier bags market due to its non-reusable nature.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the moisture barrier bags market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global moisture barrier bags market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth of moisture barrier bags market due to the rising consumption of food products. The demand of the moisture barrier bags market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America due to the higher adoption of moisture barrier bags for commercial and industrial use.

Moisture Barrier Bags Market- Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the moisture barrier bags market are Protective Packaging Corporation, Digi-Key Corporation, 3M Company, Texas Technologies Inc., Dou Yee Enterprises (S) Pte Ltd, Teknis Limited, Advantek, Inc., Katzke Paper Co., IMPAK Corporation and Hisco, Inc.