Multichannel Campaign Management Market: 2017 – 2025 With Top Prominent Players | Experian, Oracle, SAP AG, Teradata and SAS Institute

Multichannel campaign management help the companies to communicate, define and orchestrate various offers to consumers across mobile, email, websites and call centers. Digital marketing integrated with campaign management aims at achieving contextual marketing, branding and transactional marketing. In addition, digital marketing also aims at extending the marketing process through various channels which includes digital signage, video, social applications, web, point-of-sale terminals and kiosks among others. Currently, due to rise in competition, companies are looking for innovative technologies to market their products globally. Hence, companies are focusing on multichannel campaign management that facilitates the companies to communicate, rewrite and create various offers to both outbound and inbound customers.

Innovations in internet technologies have opened path for innovative ways of communication across web. In addition, advanced infrastructures for networking established various complex communication systems which aim at high speed data transfers. With the advent of increase in communication channels globally, companies are aiming at maximizing output through automation technologies. Hence all these factors play an important role in the development of global Multichannel Campaign Management market. Hence, Multichannel Campaign Management market is expected to grow at a swift pace during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Multichannel Campaign Management market has been segmented on the basis of services, deployment type, end users and end user industry. By services, the market is further bifurcated into system implementation and integration, consulting services and training and support. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into enterprises, advertisers and publishers. By deployment type, the global Multichannel Campaign Management market is further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. End user segment is further segregated into pharmaceuticals and healthcare, telecommunication, transportation, Retail and Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) among others.

Trend shows that companies are focusing on digital marketing in marketing their product globally. Multichannel campaign management integrated with digital marketing is expected to drive the global Multichannel Campaign Management market owing to growing trend and wide acceptability of digital marketing. In addition, increase in networking and technological advancements is also boosting the demand of global Multichannel Campaign Management market. Evolution of advanced technologies has facilitated wide growth of advanced mobility options, social networking and internet usage. Hence the marketers have started focusing on high return digital marketing solutions over traditional methods of marketing.

However, customer privacy concerns followed by technological compatibility constraints and changing marketing channels dynamics have been identified as major restraints of the global Multichannel Campaign Management market. In addition, high degree of competition in digital marketing industry is another factor restraining the growth of global Multichannel Campaign Management market. Customer centric solutions followed by proximity marketing are acting as opportunity factor in the growth of global Multichannel Campaign Management market.

Geographically, global Multichannel Campaign Management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest share of the Multichannel Campaign Management market owing to the strong advancement in network and technology in this region .The U.S is the largest contributor in this regional market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for global Multichannel Campaign Management market owing to the growing awareness of businesses to manage customers and marketing campaigns across all channels. All these factors are expected to increase the demand of Multichannel Campaign Management market during the forecast period from 2017- 2025.

The major players operating in the global Multichannel Campaign Management market includes Adobe Systems (The U.S), IBM (The U.S) Experian (Dublin), Oracle (The U.S), SAP AG (Germany) , Teradata (The U.S) and SAS Institute, Inc. (The U.S) among others.