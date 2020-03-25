Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market Historical Analysis, Comprehensive Research Study and Future Estimations 2023

Market Highlights

Acknowledging the outstanding growth, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global multilayer transparent conductors market will reach USD 6.3 BN by 2023, registering approximately 11% CAGR during the review period (2017 – 2023).

The Global Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market has gained huge traction. Over the past decade, heading with the burgeoning electronics industry and the augmented demand for the touchscreen interface enabled devices that emit low degrees of infrared emission the multilayer transparent conductors industry has carved itself a niche position. Furthermore, the growing solar energy has positively impacted the market growth of these conductors.

The market proliferation of smartphones that increases the demand for the multilayer transparent conductors used in the phone’s display has provided the market a great impetus. Moreover, factors such as the increasing uptake of these electrically conductive films in various applications like optical coatings, LCDs, thin-film photovoltaic cells flat-panel displays, and OLEDs, have escalated the market to the greater heights on the global platform.

Additional factors fostering the market growth include increasing population, urbanization, industrialization, and improving economic conditions in the countries, worldwide. Whereas, the cost-effective carbon nanotubes films are rapidly replacing the indium tin oxide films which, in turn, reduces the cost of the electronic devices is eventually leading the growth of multilayer transparent conductors market, increasing its uptake.

On the other hand, factors such as the volatility in the cost & supply of the raw materials required for the manufacturing of these conductors are impeding the market growth up to some extent.

Key Players:

Some of the leaders in the market are Canatu OY (Finland), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dontech Inc. (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Thin Film Devices Inc. (US), Eastman Kodak (US), DuPont Teijin Films (Japan), and Abrisa Technologies (US).

Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented the report into four key dynamics for an easy grasp;

By Type : Indium Tin Oxide Thin Films (ITO), Carbon Nanotubes Films, Nano Silver-Based Transparent Conductors, Metal Grids, and Conductive Polymers among others.

By Material : Silver Nanowires, Metal Mesh, ITO on Glass, and Carbon Nanotubes among others.

By Application : Solar Cells, Photovoltaic, Flexible Electronics, Smart Windows, Optical Coatings, Touchscreen Sensors, Flat Panel Displays & Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), and Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global multilayer transparent conductors market with the largest market share; followed by the Asia Pacific and European region, respectively. Increasing demand for these conductors for smartphone displays coupled with the technological advancements transpired mainly in Canada & the US drives the growth of the regional market. The region will continue with its dominance throughout the review period.

Whereas, owing to the presence of well-established market players like Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Nitto Denko Corporation among others in the APAC multilayer transparent conductors market is estimated to receive the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Multilayer Transparent Conductors Market – Competitive Analysis

The market characterized by the presence of various small & large-scale players appears to be fragmented and fiercely competitive. Incorporating strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, partnership, technology launch, and expansion, the well-established market players try to gain a competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unrivaled design and features that are completely on a different level compared to their competition.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

August 03, 2018 – A research team working in the project supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea demonstrated transparent and conductive nanomembranes with orthogonal silver nanowire arrays for skin-attachable loudspeakers and microphones. The new hybrid nanomembranes (NMs) are ultrathin, transparent, and conductive materials with Nano-scale thickness and consist of an orthogonal silver nanowire array that is embedded in a polymer matrix.

Off-late, a number of electronic devices have been developed that can mimic the comprehensive capabilities of the human senses for a broad range of potential applications, such as electronic skin (E-skin) for tactile sensing, artificial basilar membranes for hearing, and an artificial throat for speaking among others. For such of these applications, personal wearable acoustic devices require advanced flexible, portable, and miniaturized appliances capable of detecting or producing the human voice, as well as sounds.

