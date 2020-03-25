The report “n-Nonane Market 2019 Current Scenario and Future Development by 2026 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons possessing monocyclic or polycyclic molecules. n-Nonane, also referred to as Nonane, or 2,2,5-trimethylhexane, is an alkane having chemical formula C9H20. n-Nonane, being a colorless liquid, is volatile in nature and owes a gasoline-like odor. It is a long-chain petroleum product that is insoluble in water; however, it is miscible in chloroform, ether, acetone, ethanol, benzene, and hydrogen peroxide. n-Nonane is commercially manufactured by refining petroleum by fractional distillation. It can also be produced in chemical industries through hydrogenation process using nonene. n-Nonane is widely utilized as a fuel additive in automotive and aviation fuel. It is also employed as an intermediate product in various chemical industries.

The global n-Nonane market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for n-Nonane in various end-use industries. n-Nonane is a chemical utilized in producing automotive and aviation fuel. These fuels are used to power high-powered vehicles, jets, aircraft, and military tanks. n-Nonane exhibits exceptional properties such as solubility and flammability, which are suitable for these automotive and aviation applications. Rise in demand for n-Nonane in automotive and aviation applications is anticipated to boost the global n-Nonane market. Increase in usage of n-Nonane as solvents for lubricants, adhesives & sealants, anti-freeze products, and coating products is expected to drive the global n-Nonane market.

Based on grade, the n-Nonane market can be segmented into < 99% and =>99%. The =>99% segment holds a key share of the global n-Nonane market. Demand for =>99% n-Nonane grade in fuel additives and detergents is expected to increase, as it possesses suitable property of solubility in hydrophobic molecules.

In terms of application, the n-Nonane market can be divided into organic synthesis & solvents, distillation chasers, fuel additives, biodegradable detergents, and others. The fuel additives segment accounts for a significant share of the global n-Nonane market. N-Nonane is primarily employed as a fuel additive in the production of kerosene.

Based on end-user, the n-Nonane market can be segregated into lubricants, adhesives & sealants, anti-freeze products, coating products, petroleum refinery, and others. The petroleum refinery segment is estimated to hold major share of the global n-Nonane market in the near future. n-Nonane possesses high flammable and high soluble characteristics. Demand for n-Nonane is anticipated to increase, as these characteristics are favorable for petroleum refineries.

In terms of geography, the global n-Nonane market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global n-Nonane market due to the presence of large chemical manufacturers and petroleum refineries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace due to rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Increase in production capacity and expansions of chemical manufacturers and oil refineries is likely to offer an impetus to the demand for n-Nonane. Middle East & Africa also held significant share of the market owing to the increase in demand for n-Nonane in the petroleum refining industry in the region.

Key players operating in the global n-Nonane market include Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, RX Marine International, Sycamore Life Sciences, TCI Chemicals, and The Dow Chemical Company. These players focus on channelizing their products through strong distribution mediums.

