Nanowire Market Leading Manufacturers Analysis and Global Demand

Nanowire is a type of nanostructures which possess attractive properties such as high electrical, thermal and mechanical properties. It is the solid material in the form of a wire with diameter less than that of 100 nm. It can be synthesized either by top down approach or by bottom up approach. Nanowire finds applications in electrical, magnetic, optical fields. In nanowires, the ballistic movement of electrons are observed and this leads the nanostructure to be employed in various electronic devices. VLS (Vapor-Liquid-Solid) process is one of the most successful approach for the synthesizing single-crystalline semiconductor nanowires. Manufacturers produce nanowires to custom specifications and in bulk quantities. The unique features of the nanowires make them ideal materials for numerous electrical and optical applications, photovoltaics, sensors, transistors, piezoelectric generators, and energy storage technologies.

The nanowire market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high efficient electronic devices. Nanowires are the key materials used in the transistors. The demand for dimensionally smaller transistors is expected to drive the market for nano wires. The doping process is carried out on the surface of semi conducting nanowires for creating active electronic elements. P-type and N-Type semi-conductors are also manufactured by using the nanowires. The logic gates such as AND, OR, and NOT gates have been built from semiconductor nanowires. Nanowires can be produced with self-assembly techniques, providing complex structures with relatively simple and standard process equipment.

In terms of product types, the global nanowire market can be categorized into metal nanowires, semiconductor nanowires, oxide nanowires, multi-segment nanowires and semi-conductor quantum wires. The nanowire market can be segmented in terms of synthesis as spontaneous growth, template based system, electro-spinning and lithography. The various applications of nanowires can be classified as field effect transistors, magnetic devices, chemical biological sensors, logic gates, nanogenerators and solar cells.

The global nanowire market has witnessed robust expansion in 2016, and the trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. North America accounted for a significant share of the nanowire market due to availability of raw material processing and technological advancements in the region. The semiconductor industry in North America is a key market and is anticipated to expand further due to the active research and developmental activities in nanotechnology. The demand for highly efficient electronic and optical devices is driving the market in the region. Similarly, in Europe, the nanowire market is expanding. Germany and France are considered as the key countries in Europe. The demand for products with high quality and technological advancements are driving the market in Europe. Asia Pacific, is also considered as a key country for the market of nanowires due to strong demand from China, Japan and ASEAN countries. The change in lifestyles, the nature of emerging economy and overseas studies are key factors that fuel the expansion of the market for Nanowires in Asia Pacific. In Latin America, demand for Nanowires is primarily from Brazil due to the recent progress made in the science and technology in the country. The nanowire market seems less attractive in the Middle East & Africa region. However, with the incorporation of advanced technologies and change in life styles, the region is expected to have attractive growth opportunities for the nanowire market in the future.

Key players operating in the global Nanowire market include AMERICAN ELEMENTS and Novarials, C3 Nano, OneD Material, and Cambrios Technologies.