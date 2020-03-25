Next Generation Memory Technologies Market to Log Unprecedented CAGR of 46.1% to 2019

The uncertainty in profit margins of legacy memory technologies and the demand for new memory technologies that are faster, scalable, and cost competitive will fuel the emergence of next generation memory technologies. These factors will lead the next generation memory technologies market to achieve a CAGR of 46.1% between 2013 and 2019. Next generation memory technologies constituted a US$207.8 million market in 2012. These aspects are discussed in detail in Transparency Market Research’s report titled, ‘Next Generation Memory Technologies Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019.’The report, however, also notes that designing next generation memory technologies can be an expensive process – this will likely be the largest impediment to the market. The report segments the global next generation memory technologies market on the basis of product type, interface technology, application, and region. Demand for universal memory solutions is progressively scaling upward; this presents a space that can be tapped by companies in the next generation memory technologies market.

From the product standpoint, the market for next generation memory technologies is sub-segmented into: Non-volatile and volatile next-generation memory technologies. The former has been further split into five sub-segments for an in-depth analysis. Based on interface type, the next generation memory technologies market is classed into: SATA, PCIe and I2C, DDR, and SAS. Of these, DDR was the leading interface technology type deployed in conjunction with next generation memory technologies.

DDR interface constituted 47.6% of the global next generation memory technologies market by interface type as of 2012.Likewise, the market for next generation memory technologies has been split into the following application types: Mobile phones, mass storage, cache memory and enterprise storage, industrial and automotive, and smart card and embedded MCU. With a progressive increase in the adoption of PCM and MRAM memory, enterprise storage and cache memory storage is poised to emerge as the largest application segment in the next generation memory technologies market.

The regional markets studied in the report are: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the lion’s share of the global next generation memory technologies market in 2012, with Europe occupying the second position. Key trends influencing the trajectory of the North America next generation memory technologies market are: The availability of technologies that offer high-speed mobile memory chips and low cost per bit. In Europe, on the other hand, the average selling prices of existing memories have slid in the recent past, contributing to increased consumption of next generation memory technologies. However, the market in Europe has been facing a certain degree of volatility, prompting market players to look eastward to markets such as South Korea, Japan, and China.

The report features a Company Profiles section wherein the financial standing, product pipeline, mergers and acquisitions, and business strategies of leading market players are discussed. Companies profiled in the report include: Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Everspin Technologies, Inc., Avalanche Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Fujitsu Ltd. The report identifies Fujitsu as the leading market player in 2012 thanks chiefly to the company’s appreciable sales volume of its FeRAM technology. Everspin Technologies and Micron Technology ranked second and third, respectively, in the next generation memory technologies market.