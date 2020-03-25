Now Available Expeller Pressed Oil Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2027

Expeller pressed oil is obtained by using the expeller pressing method, which is a cost-intensive and simple method of oil extraction. The expeller pressing is a mechanical method that is used for extracting oil from the raw materials by squeezing them under high pressure. The difference between cold pressed oil and expeller pressed oil is that high temperature is used for the production of expeller pressed oil. Expeller pressed oil is used as a carrier in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. Expeller pressed oil is obtained without any use of chemical solvents, and thus, does not contain any residue of hexane. Expeller pressed oil is used in various industries such as food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, dietary supplement, etc. Expeller pressed oil is more clean and pure as it does not contain any chemicals and has natural flavours and colours. Due to the increase in health-awareness among the consumer, the demand for healthy products is increasing. The consumer demand for clean-label products is increasing and is anticipated to boost the sales of expeller pressed oil. Expeller pressed oil is pure that is derived from a natural source, and thus, the manufacturers can use expeller pressed oil to develop healthy products and to attract health-conscious consumers.

The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and weight management problems is expected to drive the sales of expeller pressed oils. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, death due to cardiovascular diseases represented 31% of the global deaths. Also, in 2016, about 1.9 million adults were estimated by WHO as overweight. Thus, the rise in the occurrence of such disorders has increased the health-awareness among the consumers has increased all the world. The consumer is taking measures to maintain a healthy lifestyle are opting for healthy and natural edible oils to reduce the levels of bad cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart diseases and obesity. Thus, the demand for healthy edible oils is estimated to have a positive impact on the expeller pressed oil market.

The global Expeller Pressed Oil market is evolving due to the growing demand for healthy edible oil. Several manufacturers are focusing on producing expeller pressed oil, due to increasing demand for pure and natural edible oil among the consumers. Some of the global key manufacturers and suppliers of Expeller Pressed Oil are Hain Celestial Group, Bunge Limited, No. 4 St. James, Centra Foods, Chosen Foods LLC, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC, GloryBee, Wildly Organic, B.Kavitha Prop Ramkarthik Inc., and Pinetree Garden Seed. More industrialists and manufacturers are showing a strong interest in the production of expeller pressed oil as the demand for the expeller pressed oil is growing due to the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers.

The rising demand for clean-label products is estimated to create an opportunity for the manufacturers of expeller pressed oil. The manufacturers in various industries such as food, dietary supplement, beverage, etc. are trying to develop clean-label products by using natural and simple ingredients to attract the consumer base. Thus, the manufacturers can use expeller pressed oil in the production of clean-label products as it is pure and is available in many types that provide unique health benefits.