Patient Monitoring and Ultrasound Devices Display Market to Reach an Opportunity of US$ 4,605.4 Mn by 2025

With the evolution of digital imaging and diagnosis technology, medical monitors have evolved from the old traditional monitors to digital multi-functional monitors that can track many different vital signs at once, with the added advantages of miniaturization and portability. These monitors are widely used for a diversified functions in hospitals, diagnostics labs, clinics and others. The patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display screen has witnessed tremendous growth and innovation owing to the huge demand of advanced displays for some products such as cardiac monitors, multiparameter monitors and others. Rise in demand for advanced diagnostic technology with high contrast and best resolution display is expected to boost the patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market globally. However, high cost of medical device is expected to hinder the market over forecast period. The global market for patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display is anticipated to expand at a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025. The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market is expected to reach US$ 4,605.4 Mn by 2025.

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Labs to Exhibit Strong Demand for Medical Display Devices

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market can be segmented on the basis of its device type, screen size, screen resolution, touch type, display technology, color and region used in patient monitoring and ultrasound medical devices. Under patient monitoring device type the market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices, whereas, under ultrasound device type it segmented into 2D Ultrasound, 3D Ultrasound, 4D Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound, High-intensity Focused Ultrasound and Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy. The market further segmented based on various display screen sizes into 4” – 8”, 8” – 12”, 12” – 16”, 16” – 20” and 20” and above. In terms of screen resolution, patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market can be segmented into 640 x 480, 1024 x 768, 1280 x 800, 1280 x 1024 and others. Based on the touch type, the market is further categorized into interactive and non-interactive display. Further the market has been segmented into LED, TFT-LCD, PM-LCD, CRT, PMOLED, AMOLED patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display on the basis of display technology. In terms of color display, the market is segmented into Black & White (B/W) and Colorful display.

Medical device display is becoming popular across every end-users, especially in hospitals, clinics, diagnostics labs and others, as manufacturer aim to introduce innovative displays to the market every year to cater the growing demand. The manufacturers are keen towards adoption of the latest technology and offer unique features to differentiate their products and gain competitive edge. Currently, manufactures use LCD, LED and OLED display technology owing to their less power consumption feature. This is expected to create opportunities for the growth of patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market during the forecast period.

Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies Puts North America at Market’s Fore

Geographically, patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market is also segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to hold largest share among global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market owing to the early adoption of technology in healthcare industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing usage of patient monitoring and ultrasound devices in the emerging countries such as China, India, Japan and others.

The global patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the market. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, the companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships, acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence. Some of the Key players engaged in patient monitoring and ultrasound devices display market including some manufacturers (OEM) are Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (TMSC), Carestream Health, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Barco NV, Hologic, Inc., Esaote SpA, EZISURG MEDICAL, Beijing JingJing Medical Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Long March Medical Science Co Ltd, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, China Medical Equipment Co Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd., and Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Ltd.

