Peal and Reseal Labels Market Trends that Changing the Face of Packaging Industry

Labels are considered as one of the most important marketing tools that are used for communicating product and brand related information to customers. When limited label space is available and significant information is required to be printed, concerning nutritional facts, caution, usage instruction and side effects of the product, peel and reseal labels come into play. Peel and reseal labels are the multi-layer labels with peelable and resealable top. In such labels, information is stored in multiple pages over the base product label. The major advantage of peel and reseal labels is that they can be unfold several times after the seal is removed.

Peel and reseal labels find their major utilization in the packaging of cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and personal care products. In order to maintain their durable bonding quality, a special quality of adhesives are used to hold the peel and reseal labels. These labels can be made in different shapes and sizes to fit for any package design. This way, peel and reseal labels are not only useful for manufacturers which allow them to print mandatory product related information in smaller spaces, but are also helpful for consumers to understand the pros and cons of the product before purchasing them. Due to growing demand of peel and reseal labels from food and healthcare industry, their Peal and Reseal Labels Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Global Peal and Reseal Labels Market Dynamics:

Along with providing better space utilization while labelling, peel and reseal labels help to improve product life span by resealing and creating a seal as strong as the original one, which also maintains freshness of the product. Due to changing government mandates, companies, especially the pharmaceutical and nutritional product manufacturers are required to continuously change and print extensive product information accordingly. Also, when such products are simultaneously sold to multiple markets in the world, manufacturers need to put these information in different languages as per regional government regulations.

Request Sample Brochure for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry

Considering the information-size ratio, coupled with government mandates as well as market needs, peal and reseal labels provide best solution in place. Peal and reseal labels also reduce the need to insert multiple printed pages regarding product description, saving significant money spent for printing purposes thus increasing profitability margins of the product manufactures. Such cost and government mandates related advantages and ease of operability to manufacturers are expected to drive the market for peal and reseal labels through 2026.

On the opportunity front, better graphic design of the peel and reseal label film improves consumer interest towards the product. Providing alluring designs and easy-to-use seal options can significantly improve the market demand for peal and reseal labels, in turn, leading to increased product sales and revenue of the manufacturer.

Global Peal and Reseal Labels Market Segmentation:

Global peal and reseal labels market is segmented by type, end-user and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as the following:

Dry Peel labels

Fold Out Labels

Reseal Labels

Expandable reseal Booklet

Specialty Die cut Labels

Tag and board packaging

Prime Labels

On the basis of end-users, global peal and reseal labels market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Food & beverages

Others

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report here

Global Peal and Reseal Labels – Region Outlook:

Geographically, global peal and reseal labels market is segmented by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America and APEJ are expected to be the major markets for peal and reseal labels. However, growth of the North American peal and reseal labels market is forecast to be lower than that of the APEJ market.

Global Peal and Reseal Labels – Key Players:

Major players identified across the value chain of peal and reseal labels include Ampac Holdings, LLC, Esko-Graphics bvba, OPM Group, EtikOuest, Leading Edge and others.