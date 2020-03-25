Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market Manufacturers, Share, Analysis, Future Statistics and Overview by Top Manufacturers 2023

Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) is a stiff and tough material with high glass transition temperature as well as the melting point. PPO is useful because, at elevated temperatures, it maintains its good load bearing characteristics and provides dimensional stability. The PPO Market is growing because of many factors. Factors like PPO’s ability to be molded, high thermal and dimensional stabilities, excellent flame, electrical resistance and superior moisture resistance, making them suitable for wide range of applications such as automotive applications, household appliances, medical applications, fluid handling, and transportation. Other factors that are driving the market include growing medical sector, increasing per capita disposable income, and improved living standards.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market that augurs astounding success for this market between 2016 and 2023. This reports analyze the market structure and feature expert opinions about the growth potential of the market in the future, especially during the forecast period. According to this report, the demand for PPO is increasing in the market due to increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the PPO based products. Hence, the market is being driven by increasing middle-class population, rising domestic appliances demand, increasing PPO usage in the fluid application including calves, pipes, pump impeller, and water sprinkler due to PPO’s low water absorption and dimensional stability properties. However, the growth of this market is likely to be hampered by strict regulations regarding the disposal and recycling of these products.

The Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market has been segmented into Application and Region. On the Basis of Application, this market has been segmented into automotive & transportation applications, air separation membranes, electrical & electronics, fluid handling, household appliances, and medical applications. Air separation membranes are usually polymer based or cryogen based. Among household appliances, cell phone battery covers, coffee pots, computers, hair dryers, microwave components, TV back plates, and deflection yokes are among those that feature PPO. Fluid handling applications include thermoplastic pumps and meters.

The regional segmentation of Global Polyphenylene Oxide Market segments the market into regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). According to the report, among all regional market, Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growing region. Due to the continuous expansion of the automotive sector, and increasing automotive production & sales, the surge in revenue is primarily expected from Bangladesh, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea, followed by rest of Asia Pacific region. The availability of inexpensive raw material, cheap labor & land cost, high density of population, increasing development strategies to fulfill the demand for PPO in the growing applications, and increasing industrialization of the region are the factors aiding the market growth in this region.

North America is estimated to witness moderate growth in the PPO Market during the forecast period. This is because due to the industrial sector in this region is going through the recovery stage, with escalating investments to revitalize electrical & electronics sector. The biggest markets in North America are the United States of America (USA) and Canada. Both of these countries are expected to witness significant growth due to the growing demand for medical applications and air separation membranes. In Latin American countries, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru are also estimated to experience an average growth due to rising expenditure on passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Due to technological advancement in this region being lesser than North America, the production is limited here.

According to the Report, countries in the Europe market have emerged as prominent consumers of PPO Market, both on the production front as well as demand & sales front. Such countries are France, Germany, Italy, Russia, and the United Kingdom (UK). This is due to developed end-use industries and huge expenditure on research & development (R & D) as well as funding from the government with regards to the development of innovative technologies or devices. The market region in MEA has been anticipated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period due to high adoption rate in various applications. This rate is expected to influence industry growth during this period positively. The biggest markets in MEA region are Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and North Africa, followed by remaining countries of MEA region.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global PPO Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited (India), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (the Netherlands), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), OXFORD POLYMERS (USA), Polyplastics Co. Ltd (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Latest Industry News:

13 FEB 2018: The Polyphenylene Oxide resin production line at the Bergen op Zoom plant in the Netherlands which is owned by Sabic will now also produce the base resin polyphenylene ether of Noryl resin.

