Protective Cultures Market : Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2019 – 2027

With the increase in the ready-to-eat trends fueled by the hectic lifestyles of consumers, there is an evident demand for the food products with longer shelf life. As a result, proliferated adoption trends of protective cultures are observed in the food and beverages industry. However, rising health consciousness among consumers and their demand for clean products are likely to propel the demand for protective cultures.

Protective cultures are formulations comprising one or more microbial species, which aid in the survival and storage of food products. They find extensive application in Dairy and Dairy Products, Sea Foods, and Meat and Poultry Products. Among these applications, dairy and dairy products are estimated to contribute massively to the growing size of the protective cultures market, on account of the large product portfolio of dairy industry such as spread, butter, fermented milk products, and cheese. On the whole, the global protective cultures market is predicted to remain lucrative in the forthcoming years.

The emerging and leading players operating in the global protective cultures market include CHR Hansen, Soyuzsnab Group of Companies, Aristomenis D. Phikas and Co. S.A., Bioprox, Royal DSM N.V., Meat Cracks Technology GmbH, Biochem S.R.L., Dalton Biotechnologies, THT S.A., CSK Food Enrichment B.V., Sacco S.R.L, and DowDuPont, among others. These players are ensuring their position in the global protective cultures market with the help of nascent product launches, productive mergers and acquisitions. Below are some of the recent developments from the protective cultures market.

Royal DSM N.V. paved its way to expansion by launching Delvo Guard to meet the safety standards of clean label products. The product was developed with an aim to control the yeast and mold formation from the dairy products and lengthen the shelf life of these products without impacting their taste and texture.

DuPont Nutrition and Health Team based in South America developed DuPont Danisco Lactobacillus Plus that blends the strains of L. acidophilus, L. helveticus, and L. paracasei for the production of fermented milk. Such strains are accounted for balancing acidity and flavor while intensifying the rate of fermentation.

Among the product form such as frozen and freeze-dried, the latter is expected to hold a significant share in the global protective cultures market. Freeze-dried cultures are used to remove excess water for the preservation of food products. The cultures undergo the freezing process and then they are dried at the low temperature using a vacuum. This makes them desirable for use, owing to their handling features and improved storage capabilities. As a subsequence, the adoption rate of freeze-dried is high, which further contributes to the growing size of the global protective cultures market.

Europe dominates the global dairy industry with its whopping share worth 44% of the total global dairy production. Growing concerns pertaining to the food spoilage is hard-pressing the manufacturers of the food and beverage industry to develop products that can elongate the shelf life of the products. In addition, the shifting focus of the consumers towards health in parallel to their demand for clean products is anticipated to remain influential for the growth of the protective cultures market.