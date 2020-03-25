Regional Outlook: Global Synthetic Spider Silk Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

Spider silk is also known as gossamer. It is a sought after biomaterial. Spider silk is a protein fiber made in the glands of a spider. This silk is flexible and lightweight. These fibers are waterproof and have tensile strength similar to that of steel. These fibers can be stretched up to 40% of its original length, without breaking. Scientists across the globe have been trying to mimic the properties of spider silk into synthetic silk fibers as spiders cannot be farmed, as they are territorial and cannibalistic in close proximity. In the last few year, scientists have developed multiple ways to synthesize the properties of spider silk using genetically modifying Escherichia coli bacteria, plants, silkworms, yeasts, and even goats. Some of these methods are not scalable to the commercial production; however, methods such as fermentation of yeast are being used by companies, such as Bolt Thread, for commercial production of synthetic silk fibers. These fibers are used in applications such as textiles, defense, health care, and others.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rise in demand for synthetic spider silk in defense applications and their extensive usage in healthcare applications are expected to drive the synthetic spider silk market in the next few years. This is prompting companies to increase the production of synthetic spider silk. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials to manufacture synthetic spider silk is anticipated to boost its demand during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the global synthetic spider silk market are increasing. Companies are striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture these fibers. Development of new manufacturing processes for synthetic spider silk and rise in utilization of these fibers are expected to propel the global synthetic spider silk market during the forecast period.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global synthetic spider silk market can be divided into genetically modified yeast fermentation, genetically modified silkworm, genetically modified Escherichia coli bacteria fermentation, and others. The genetically modified yeast fermentation segment dominates the market due to extensive usage of these global synthetic spider silk market in applications such as textiles and health care across the globe.

In terms of applications, the global synthetic spider silk market can be segmented into textile, automotive, defense, health care, and others. The textile segment dominates the global synthetic spider silk market due to extensive usage of these synthetic spider silk to manufacture sports apparel.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global synthetic spider silk market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are anticipated to constitute major share of the global synthetic spider silk market during the forecast period. The global synthetic spider silk market in North America is projected to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026 due to the rise in demand for these fibers for defense applications. Europe is anticipated to be an attractive global synthetic spider silk market between 2018 and 2026 owing to the increase in demand for these fibers in health care applications in the region.

Synthetic Spider Silk Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global synthetic spider silk market include Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads Inc., and Spiber Inc. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.

