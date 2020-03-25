The report ” Renal Anemia Treatment Market Research Report By Drivers, Trends, Opportunities and Restraints Prediction To 2026″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Anemia is a condition in which red blood cells carry less oxygen to tissues and organs, particularly the heart and brain. Based on etiology, anemia can be grouped into three categories: decreased RBC production, increased RBC destruction, and blood loss. Anemia commonly occurs in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). When kidneys are damaged, they do not produce enough erythropoietin. As a result, the bone marrow does not produce enough red blood cells, causing anemia. The common causes of renal anemia include blood loss from hemodialysis; low levels of iron, vitamin B12, and folic acid; bone marrow problems, chronic infections, and malnutrition. Renal anemia can be diagnosed through an examination of medical history, physical examination, and blood tests.

According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) III study, anemia is twice as prevalent in people with chronic kidney disease (15.4%) than in the general population (7.6%). Treatment for renal anemia patients begins with oral iron, graduating to IV iron, and erythropoietin-stimulating agents (ESA). In addition to this, recently launched new therapies include Mircera, erythropoietin-stimulating agent biosimilar, and auryxia. Mircera is a methoxy polyethylene glycol-epoetin beta. It received FDA approval in 2007 and is marketed by Roche in Europe. Despite receiving FDA approval , Mircera had never launched in the U.S. due to a settlement agreement under which Roche agreed to delay the launch until mid-2014. However, in 2015, Roche entered into an exclusive license agreement for the commercialization of Mircera in the U.S. with Galenica AG. In December 2014, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Auryxia (ferric citrate) in the U.S. Auryxia (ferric citrate) is the first phosphate binder used to treat elevated phosphate levels in renal anemia.

Rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and high unmet need for drugs that can effectively and safely control the diseases are projected to drive the global renal anemia market during the forecast period. Additionally, launching of new drugs such as prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors and erythropoiesis-stimulating agent biosimilars is anticipated to drive the global renal anemia market in the near future. However, adverse effects and high costs of drugs are likely to restrain the global renal anemia treatment market.

The global renal anemia treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of treatment, the global renal anemia treatment market can be categorized into iron supplement, erythropoietin, red blood cell transfusions, and vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements. Based on route of administration, the global renal anemia market can be bifurcated into oral and injectable. In terms of distribution channel, the global renal anemia treatment market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Based on region, the global renal anemia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of chronic kidney diseases in the region. According to the National Chronic Kidney Disease fact sheet, in 2017, 30 million people or 15% of U.S. adults had CKD. Moreover, launch of novel therapies and well established health care infrastructure are expected to drive the market in the region during forecast period. The market share of Europe is expected to decline in the coming years due to change in reimbursement guidelines and competition from biosimilars. The renal anemia treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to a rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and better access to health care.

Key players operating in the global renal anemia treatment market are Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Alaven pharmaceutical LLC, Contract Pharmacal Corp., and Amgen Inc.

