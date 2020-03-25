Resorbable Implants Market Global Market Size, Growth, Trends by 2024

A man made medical device which supports, enhances or replaces the existing, damaged or missing biological structure, by implanting it into the human body is called as implants. There are several types of implants available in the market with a wide range of specialties. One of which is Resorbable implant. These implants have special and distinguished property. Such implants are biologically assimilated into the body slowly and is not required to be removed after a stipulated time. They have several dental, orthopedic and vascular applications.

Resorbable implants are the prosthetic in nature and are used to regularize the physiological function in the human body. The worldwide increasing life expectancy and declining mortality rate have resulted in increased population of the age group above 60 years. Hence globally the geriatric population is growing at a faster rate than any other age group.

The demand of such a population is fast, safe and effective treatment for their age related medical problems. Several applications of such implants into the orthopedic and dental field has also triggered the demand and usage owing to appreciable patient outcome. This has gripped the consideration of resorbable-implant companies to invest into such a market. Also key players are keenly interested in developing and commercializing the implants that are more cost effective and which will fulfill the geriatric patient demand.

The dental treatment including the usage of implants has a wide range of medical conditions like reconstruction of craniomaxillofacial bone due to trauma and facial prosthetic to correct the facial deformities, Mandibular fixation etc. The orthopedic treatment with the usage of resorbable implants includes Hand surgery, Bankart procedure, Trauma, Scaphoid fractures, Ankle ligament lesions.

Examples of resorbable implants are resorbable stent, resorbable mesh, resorbable band, resorbable scaffolds, and resorbable tethers. Resorbable Stents are usually used in cardiac and vascular indication whereas resorbable mesh are used in general surgeries for wound healing. Resorbable bands scaffolds and tethers have orthopedic applications.

The material most commonly used in resorbable implants are polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, polydiaxonone, poly-L-lactic acid, poly-D-lactic acid, polycaprolactone, poly beta hydroxybutyrate. Polyglycolic acid and Polylactic acid are most popular amongst the orthopedic implants due to its unique mechanical and biocompatible property which is mandatory for its application. The upcoming materials used in resorbable implants are poly-L-lactic acid and poly-D-lactic acid.

The L isomer is not only biologically inert but also biodegradable and biocompatible which helps to initiate the neocollagenesis process. As a result collagen builds up at the site of injection over the time and the poly-L-lactic acid microparticles is metabolized to carbon dioxide and water and expelled through respiratory system. These materials are usually used in the screws and plates used in orthopedic indications.

Several factors which are majorly driving the growth of resorbable implants market are growing concern for chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, growing disposable incomes and high level of healthcare .In addition, increasing areas of application mainly in medical and dental streams will contribute to the market growth. The pipeline and the future advancement in resorbable implants is anticipated to have a robust market growth. However time consuming approval procedures of implants by regulatory bodies, reimbursement issues and high cost of treatment would hamper the growth of resorbable-implants market.

The global resorbable implants market is segmented based on product type as Resorbable Stent, Resorbable Mesh, Resorbable Band, Resorbable Scaffolds, and Resorbable Tethers.

The global resorbable implant market is segmented based on material type as Polyglycolic acid, Polylactic acid, Polydiaxonone, Poly-L-Lactic acid, Poly-D-Lactic Acid, Polycaprolactone, Poly beta Hydroxybutyrate.

The global resorbable implants market is segmented based on application as Orthopedic Surgeries, dental Surgery, vascular Surgery and General Surgery.

The global resorbable implants market is segmented based on end user as Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Specialty Clinics.

Depending on geographic region, resorbable implants market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

By resorbable implants type, stents and mesh are the choice of implants among the relatively limited resorbable implants that are approved in the market. The bands, scaffolds and tethers are popular amongst the orthopedists and dentists and holds noticeable share due to its easy availability and lower cost.

North America region holds the largest share of the global resorbable implant market, in terms of revenue due to the stronger health care infrastructure and considerable pool of the key manufacturers. Following North America Europe is the second largest resorbable implants market owing to technological advancement in the region. In addition, high disposable income and increase in geriatric population in developing countries like India and China, are expected to drive the growth resorbable implants market in Asia.