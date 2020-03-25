Rise in the Food and Beverages Industry Drives the Global Synthetic Antioxidants Market

The synthetic antioxidants are the ingredients used to prevent the product from oxidation. Synthetic antioxidants are used in the products such as food and beverages, animal feed and nutrition, pet care food and others to prevent the product from spoiling. Some of the types of synthetic antioxidants are butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), and propyl gallate. Manufacturers use synthetic antioxidants in order to increase the shelf life of the products that they offer. Synthetic antioxidants are either useful in preventing the food spoilage or delaying it for a particular time period. The markets that have captured a larger portion in the synthetic antioxidants include the US and Canada, China, India, other Asia Pacific countries, France, UK, and Germany. Some of the major players in the synthetic antioxidants are Kamlin Fine Sciences Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill Animal Nutrition, DuPont Nutrition & Health Pet Food Solutions, Fenchem Inc., Celanese Corporation, Ameri Pac LLC, Kemin Industries, Inc., BioZyme, Inc., BIOTECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS SL, Caldic USA Inc., Principle Solutions LLC, and Trouw Nutrition USA LLC.

The principal driving factor of the global synthetic antioxidants market is the rapid rise in the overall food and beverages, animal nutrition, and cosmetics industries. The synthetic antioxidants market is rising due to its variety of applications in the number of industries. Synthetic antioxidants are easily available in the market as compared to natural and organic antioxidants which are driving its market at a booming pace. Furthermore, the key role synthetic antioxidants play of increasing the overall shelf life is supporting the growth of the market. Also, the increased use of synthetic antioxidants in the animal nutrition and feed industry is driving the market at a fast pace. The cosmetics industry is rising like never before across the globe. The major European and American countries are entering at large into the emerging markets of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the cosmetics industry is specializing in varied products for babies, men, and women. All these factors together are supporting strong growth in the global synthetic antioxidants market. The main restraints in the global synthetic antioxidants market are the consumers’ shift from synthetic to natural and organic antioxidants which is hindering the overall market at large. There is an increased awareness amongst consumers regarding harmful effects due to the consumption of synthetic antioxidants which is preventing the market.

Some of the major players in the global synthetic antioxidants market are Kamlin Fine Sciences Ltd., BASF SE, Cargill Animal Nutrition, DuPont Nutrition & Health Pet Food Solutions, Fenchem Inc., Celanese Corporation, Ameri Pac LLC, Kemin Industries, Inc., Principle Solutions LLC, Trouw Nutrition USA LLC, Bill Barr & Co Inc., BioZyme, Inc., BIOTECNOLOGÍAS APLICADAS SL, Caldic USA Inc., Coralim Ingredients & Colours, DMH Ingredients Inc., Elanco Animal Health, FoodSafe Technologies, Infield Market, and Impextraco NV. Some of these manufacturers are expanding and introducing their businesses and products into new markets by mergers and acquisitions.

The manufacturers of synthetic antioxidants have numerous opportunities in the market. The increased ready to eat food and beverages market in the developed and fast-moving countries are providing huge opportunities to the global synthetic antioxidants market. The use of synthetic antioxidants in the ready to eat products in order to increase the shelf life of products or to delay the spoilage of the product is rendering opportunities to the manufacturers in the market. The manufacturers have opportunities in bringing up solutions and innovations by carrying vast research and analysis on how to prevent consumers from harming or allergic situations after consuming synthetic antioxidants.