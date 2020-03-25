Rotary Evaporators Market Global Opportunity Analysis And Forecast 2026

Rotary evaporators are multi-component laboratory devices that are used for solvent separation studies. The assembly of rotary evaporators consists of a glass collection flask, vacuum pump, bath, and recirculating cooler. These devices have numerous applications in the areas of chemical engineering, food technology, environmental engineering, and pharmaceutical and laboratory testing. Key innovations such as smart evaporators that offer hands-free evaporation have attracted major consumers in the global rotary evaporators market in recent years. The applications of rotary evaporators include sample concentration for analysis, flavor extraction, hazardous waste trapping, powder preparation, and solvent removal or extraction.

Factors such as strong technological advancements leading to automation of rotary evaporators, improving workflows, integration with other laboratory devices through digitalization, and increase in research and development plants of major biopharmaceutical companies are likely to fuel the expansion of the market during the forecast period. However, the initial capital investment required for new companies to enter in the market is very low. Transportation costs are also negligible. This is resulting in a significant number of local manufacturers entering in the global rotary evaporators market. As the global rotary evaporators market is highly price sensitive, an increase in the number of market players is imposing pricing pressures on manufacturers, thereby resulting in the reduction of average selling prices. This is likely to restrain the global rotary evaporators market during the forecast period.

The global rotary evaporators market can be classified based on configuration, product, end-user, and region. In terms of configuration, the global rotary evaporators market can be segmented into diagonal condenser, vertical condenser, and cold-finger condenser. Based on product, the global rotary evaporators market can be divided into small volume lab scale rotary evaporators and large volume industrial scale rotary evaporators. In terms of end-user, the global rotary evaporators market can be categorized into research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Based on region, the global rotary evaporators market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are focusing on developing infrastructure for the pharmaceutical industry. The market in these countries is projected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period, as biopharmaceutical companies are one of the major end-users in this market. The market in these countries is moderately fragmented. Prominent new entrants offer products at competitive prices. The market in developed countries such as the U.S. and Germany is anticipated to expand at a stable growth rate during the forecast period. Established distribution networks of major market players with a strong brand value, significant investment in research and development by research institutes, and rise in demand for industrial scale automation in terms of digitalization and automation that leads to improved safety and efficacy are some of the major factors likely to drive the global rotary evaporators market during the forecast period.

Strong focus of major market players on business expansion in developing regions in order to cater to the research and development needs of biopharmaceutical companies is a growing trend in the global rotary evaporators market. Rise in health care expenditure in high growth potential emerging countries, increase in adoption of nanotechnology-based products, and rise in demand for advanced analytical tools during drug diagnosis and research studies are likely to serve as prominent expansion opportunities for the global rotary evaporators market between 2018 and 2026.

Key players operating in the global rotary evaporators market are IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG, Welch (Gardner Denver Medical), SCILOGEX, LLC, LabTech Srl, Yamato Scientific co., ltd., Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, Cole-Parmer, EYELA, KNF Neuberger, Inc., Keison Products, and others.

