Sift Proof Seam FIBC Market Future Scope, Demands and Prognosticate Industry Growth

FIBC bags, also known as bulk bags, offer primary as well as secondary packaging solutions, specially designed for storage and transportation purposes. The manufacturing process of bulk bags ends up creating numerous tiny holes that occur in the bag fabric due to the use of sewing machine needles. These FIBCs eventually cause leaks when filled with fine powder goods. Hence, to eradicate this leakage problem, a felt or downy material named sift proof seam is attached to the seam of these bulk bags as part of the sift proofing process.

In comparison with the rigid sources of bulk storage, Sift proof seam FIBC bags offer least weight per tons for goods to be shipped or stored and hence, form an ideal packaging solution. Also Sift proof seam FIBC bags can be customized to single/ double/ triple sift proof seams depending on the application and can further be custom designed as per the client requirements.

Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Dynamics

Sift proof seam FIBC bags are completely recyclable and are suitable to carry things several times their own weight. Moreover, sift proof seam FIBC bags can be stored even in a small space when folded flat and have no requirements of pallets as they have lifting loops. Besides, numerous printing solutions turn the Sift proof seam FIBC bags into a perfect advertising tool for promoting companies/brands and can also be used to display vital product and handling information. All these factors are expected to add to the growth of sift proof seam FIBC market over the forecast period.

Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Key developments & Trends

Established market players that currently operate in the industrial packaging market are looking to acquire or collaborate with local/regional players that manufacture sift proof seam FIBC bags, to expand their market presence and gain significant market share.

For instance:

In February 2011, Cliffe Packaging based in Tunstall, acquired the polypropylene FIBC division of Nottingham based Structure-Flex Ltd to enhance the company’s already extensive portfolio of FIBC products

Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Segmentation

The global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of seam type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –

Single Sift proof seam FIBC

Double Sift proof seam FIBC

Triple Sift proof seam FIBC

On the basis of fabric type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –

Type A bulk bags

Type B bulk bags

Type C bulk bags

Type D bulk bags

On the basis of product type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –

U-panel bag

Baffle bag / Q bag

Tabular bags

Circular bag

Cross-Corner bags

Four panel bag

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –

Small (Up to 0.75 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC

Medium ( 0.75 to 1.5 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC

Large ( Above 1.5 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC

On the basis of filling & discharge type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –

Open Top & Flat (Closed) Bottom

Open Top And Spout Bottom

Spout Top & Spout Bottom Bulk Bags

Spout Top And Closed Bottom

Duffle/Skirt Top & Flat (Closed) Bottom

Duffle/Skirt Top And Spout Bottom

Other Types

On the basis of region, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The demand for Sift proof seam FIBC bags is largely dependent on the products to be stored in it.

Asia-Pacific region comprising developing economies, such as China, India, Thailand, etc. is self-sufficient in terms of agricultural production and is expected to dominate the demand for sift proof seam FIBC bags over the forecast period.

Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Key players

Few of the leading sift proof seam FIBC manufacturers that currently operating in the global sift proof seam FIBC market are –