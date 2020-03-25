Sift Proof Seam FIBC Market Future Scope, Demands and Prognosticate Industry Growth
FIBC bags, also known as bulk bags, offer primary as well as secondary packaging solutions, specially designed for storage and transportation purposes. The manufacturing process of bulk bags ends up creating numerous tiny holes that occur in the bag fabric due to the use of sewing machine needles. These FIBCs eventually cause leaks when filled with fine powder goods. Hence, to eradicate this leakage problem, a felt or downy material named sift proof seam is attached to the seam of these bulk bags as part of the sift proofing process.
In comparison with the rigid sources of bulk storage, Sift proof seam FIBC bags offer least weight per tons for goods to be shipped or stored and hence, form an ideal packaging solution. Also Sift proof seam FIBC bags can be customized to single/ double/ triple sift proof seams depending on the application and can further be custom designed as per the client requirements.
Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Dynamics
Sift proof seam FIBC bags are completely recyclable and are suitable to carry things several times their own weight. Moreover, sift proof seam FIBC bags can be stored even in a small space when folded flat and have no requirements of pallets as they have lifting loops. Besides, numerous printing solutions turn the Sift proof seam FIBC bags into a perfect advertising tool for promoting companies/brands and can also be used to display vital product and handling information. All these factors are expected to add to the growth of sift proof seam FIBC market over the forecast period.
Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Key developments & Trends
Established market players that currently operate in the industrial packaging market are looking to acquire or collaborate with local/regional players that manufacture sift proof seam FIBC bags, to expand their market presence and gain significant market share.
For instance:
- In February 2011, Cliffe Packaging based in Tunstall, acquired the polypropylene FIBC division of Nottingham based Structure-Flex Ltd to enhance the company’s already extensive portfolio of FIBC products
Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Segmentation
The global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as follows –
On the basis of seam type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –
- Single Sift proof seam FIBC
- Double Sift proof seam FIBC
- Triple Sift proof seam FIBC
On the basis of fabric type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –
- Type A bulk bags
- Type B bulk bags
- Type C bulk bags
- Type D bulk bags
On the basis of product type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –
- U-panel bag
- Baffle bag / Q bag
- Tabular bags
- Circular bag
- Cross-Corner bags
- Four panel bag
- Others
On the basis of capacity, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –
- Small (Up to 0.75 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC
- Medium ( 0.75 to 1.5 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC
- Large ( Above 1.5 cubic meter) sift proof seam FIBC
On the basis of filling & discharge type, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market has been segmented as –
- Open Top & Flat (Closed) Bottom
- Open Top And Spout Bottom
- Spout Top & Spout Bottom Bulk Bags
- Spout Top And Closed Bottom
- Duffle/Skirt Top & Flat (Closed) Bottom
- Duffle/Skirt Top And Spout Bottom
- Other Types
On the basis of region, the global Sift proof seam FIBC market is segmented as –
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
The demand for Sift proof seam FIBC bags is largely dependent on the products to be stored in it.
Asia-Pacific region comprising developing economies, such as China, India, Thailand, etc. is self-sufficient in terms of agricultural production and is expected to dominate the demand for sift proof seam FIBC bags over the forecast period.
Global Sift proof seam FIBC Market: Key players
Few of the leading sift proof seam FIBC manufacturers that currently operating in the global sift proof seam FIBC market are –
- LC Packaging
- Midwestern Bag & Supply, LLC
- ABC Polymer Industries, LLC
- National Bulk Bag
- Kam Group, Inc.
- Bulk-Pack, Inc.
- Pithampur Poly Products Ltd.
- United Bags, Inc.
- Global-Pak, Inc.
- Gulf Plastic Industries SAOG
- Bag Supplies (FIBC) Limited
- MiniBulk Inc.
- Mega Bags (Pty) Ltd
- Olympic Bulk Bags Pty (Ltd)
- Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.
- Shalimar Pack