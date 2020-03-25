Single Sign-on Market: Anticipated To Predict A Promising Growth Rate During The Forecast Period From 2017 To 2025

With the constantly expanding application base of single sign-on solutions in a number of industries, such as IT and telecom, education, BFSI, and retail, the global single sign-on market is observing a noticeable growth. As the leading companies are competing on the basis of technology, the continuous advancements in technology is likely to influence the market positively over the next few years. This market study is a thorough analytical research of the performance of the worldwide single sign-on market in past and over the period from 2017 to 2025. The report emphasizes especially on the driving forces, challenges, obstacles, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in a bid to identify the pace of its progress.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Trends and Opportunities

Enterprise single sign-on, windows integrated single sign-on, and federated and web-based single sign-on have surfaced as the key types of single sign-on solutions available across the world. Among these, the demand for enterprise single sign-on is relatively higher and the trend is anticipated to remain so over the next few years.

Single sign-on solutions find a widespread application in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, IT and telecom, education, healthcare and life sciences, communications media & services, and the travel and hospitality industries. The BFSI industry, among these, have been recording a greater demand for single sign-on solutions and is anticipated to remain doing so over the next few years.

Global Single Sign-on Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of the geography, the global single sign-on market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to register a significant rise in its respective single sign-on market in terms of the revenue over the next few years. The presence of a large pool of single sign-on vendors and the increasing demand of single sign-on systems from medium and large enterprises in this region is the key factor behind the dominance of the North America single sign-on market.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative regional single sign-on market across the world in coming years. The increasing uptake of single sign-on solutions in a number of industries, such as BFSI, telecommunication, medical, and education in this region is likely to open new avenues for vendors over the next few years.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The global single sign-on market appears highly competitive due to the presence of a large pool of participants. Oracle Corp. (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Dell Software (U.S.), Ping Identity Corp. (U.S.), OKTA Inc. (U.S.), One Login Inc. (U.S.), NetIQ Corp. (U.S.), SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Centrify Corp. (U.S.) are some of the leading players in this market.