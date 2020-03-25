Sports Medicine Market Market is Expected to Create Major Opportunities for stakeholders

Global Sports Medicine Market: Overview

Sports injuries are wounds or fractures that are caused due to exercises or sports activities. These injuries can occur due to lack of conditioning, overtraining, or improper technique or form. Absence of warm up exercise increases the risk of sports injuries. Injuries such as sprains, strain bruises, tears, and bone fracture can result from sports activities. Soft tissues such as fascia, muscles, ligaments, nerves, tendons are majorly affected by these injuries. Sports medicine is a branch of medical science dealing in physical fitness and treatment of injuries and wounds occurred due to sports or athletic physical activities. Expansion of the sports medicine market can be attributed to the rise in commercialization of sports medicine in the healthcare sector.

Developments in regenerative medicines, launch of new products and advanced treatment modalities, market penetration in emerging economies, and increasing incidences of sports injuries are few major factors driving the market. However, high cost of implant devices and surgical procedures could be one of the factor restraining the growth of the sports medicine market.

Few of the most common sports injuries that occur are ankle sprain, hamstring strain, knee injury which could be either anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear or Patellofemoral syndrome (caused due to repetitive movement of kneecap against thigh bone), and tennis elbow. Anterior cruciate ligament tears are the most common and severe sports injuries. Torn ACL usually requires surgery in individuals who wish to continue their sports activity.

Get Copy of Table of Contents @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=40991

Global Sports Medicine Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products, body monitoring and evaluation, body support and recovery products, accessories. Body reconstruction products are further divided into implants, arthroscopy devices, prosthetics, orthobiologics, and fracture and ligament repair products. Body monitoring and evaluation segment is further categorized into respiratory, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and hemodynamic. Body support and recovery products are split into braces and supports, thermal therapy, physiotherapy equipment, electrostimulation, compression clothing, ultrasound therapy, and others. Accessories segment is further segregated into bandages, disinfectants, tapes, and others. Body reconstruction and repair devices held a major share of the global sports medicine market due to rise in the number of bone reconstruction, soft tissue ligament, and ligament reconstruction procedures. Body support and recovery products is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment due to the increase in demand for performance monitoring devices, braces, and support devices.

In terms of treatment area, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee injury, foot and ankle injury, hip injury, elbow & wrist injury, shoulder injury, spine injury, and other injuries. Knee injury is projected to account for the largest share of the global sports medicine market as ACL is the most common knee injury caused due to sports. According to NCBI there are approximately 100,000 – 200,000 ACL ruptures every year in the U.S. with an annual incidence of around 1 in 3500. Based on end user, the sports medicine market is divided into hospitals, orthopedic specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominates the global sports medicine market due to availability of advanced treatment facilities.

In terms of geography, the global sports medicine market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to increase in sports and physical activity-related injuries and, rise in investments in sports medicine by key market players. The sports medicine market in Asia Pacific is expected to be expand at a considerable pace. Increasing government initiatives, growing research activities in sports medicine, and rising public-private collaboration for sports medicine are fueling the market. China is expected to hold a major share of the sports medicine market in Asia Pacific due to rising focus of key players on the China region for expansion of sports medicine market.

Global Sports Medicine Market: Key Players

Key players in the sports medicine market are Stryker Corporation, DJO Global, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group, Medtronic Inc., Depuy Synthes, RTI Surgical, Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, and Conmed Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request for Customization in Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40991