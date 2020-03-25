Sports Protective Equipment Market – Information For Every Facet Of The Market Strikes Growth

Sports Protective Equipment Market: Introduction

From a bird’s eye view of the sports protective equipment market to every pertinent nuance that might make a difference in a company’s growth strategy, TMR’s report on the sports protective equipment market offers everything. This report provides the current trends influencing the demand in the sports protective equipment market, along with factors that will stimulate or stunt growth in the sports protective equipment market in the coming years. It offers readers with exclusive insights on the competition dynamics and region-specific analysis of the sports protective equipment market.

The entire gamut of sports relies on technology to evolve and stay relevant. This business fundamental is no different for those in the global market for sports protective equipment. This sector has gained impetus over the years, as fatal injuries prompt regulating bodies to find solutions to avert such situations in the future. And, in most cases, experts turn to technology for an answer.

A classic example to this was when Cricket Australia, in 2016, recommended neck guards for players, after thoroughly investigating the Phil Hughes incident. In November 2014, Hughes, a middle-order Australian Test cricket batsman, collapsed after a racing ball from Sean Abott struck his neck. Hughes suffered a hemorrhage, was induced into a coma, but succumbed to his injuries two days after the episode. Since then, not only Australian cricketers, but players across the world have fixed neck guard in their helmets.

As safety becomes imperative across all forms of sports, the demand for protective gear gains heat. With the growth rate bestowing promise within manufacturers, the need for a guiding resource to lay down a result-oriented strategic layout for the future becomes imminent. This unanswered need from companies prompts Transparency Market Research (TMR) to bring out a report that attempts to capture every relevant aspect of the budding sports protective equipment market, where succinct information is scarce.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Sports Protective Equipment Market: Head Injuries the Biggest Concern

Across sporting arenas, it is head injury that the sports fraternity considers the most fatal. While Phil Hughes died to an unprecedented accident where the proven British style helmet exposed his neck, seven-time Formula-1 champion Michael Schumacher was induced into a coma after he injured himself while skiing in the French Alps in December 2013.

While these two instances are proof to the importance head gear holds in sports protective equipment, statistics cement the belief. A study published in March 2019 showed that, 21% of all traumatic brain injuries in American children were attributed to sports. Further, half of these head injuries are among children who indulge in bicycling, skate-boarding, and skiing.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a PDF sample here

Sports Protective Equipment Market: Trends that Players can Cash-in On

Technology is the Biggest Boon

It will be appropriate to state that, growth in the sports protective equipment market rests on technology. Be it big brands or start-ups making their way into the sports protective equipment market, everyone strongly believes that, innovation is the key to turn the tide in a market with faint discrimination in products.

As we speak, companies across the globe are developing products that will redefine the space of sports protective equipment in the future. Famous NFL player Shawn Springs is developing a next-generation helmet based on the cloud crash technology. This claims to save players from the impact of a fall or crash in football. What’s important is that, the product has been tested for different angles and speed.