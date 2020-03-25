Structural Heart Devices Market is Likely to be Near 7.9% Between 2018 and 2026

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global structural heart devices market. High prevalence of structural heart diseases, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in in research & development initiatives, and surge in awareness about valve regurgitation and valve stenosis are factors driving the global structural heart devices market.

The global structural heart devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, procedure, indication, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global structural heart devices market

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global structural heart devices market has been segmented into tissue heart valves, transcatheter heart valves, mechanical heart valves, occluders & delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, and other devices. In terms of procedure, the global market has been categorized into replacement procedure and repair procedure. Increase in heart valve replacement procedures is anticipated to propel the structural heart devices market during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Structural Heart Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global structural heart devices market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global structural heart devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomédica, CryoLife, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova plc, Lepu Medical Technology, Medtronic, Micro Interventional Devices, Inc., and TTK HealthCare.