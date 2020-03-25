The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Terahertz Wafer Scanner Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2026” worldwide.

Terahertz wafer scanner is commonly used to detect chips defects during manufacturing of chips. Wafer technology detects daunting challenges during wafer fabrication process of chip manufacturing. Moreover, to reduce wafer fab rejection during manufacturing time, terahertz wafer technology scanner has been developed by scanner manufacturer across the globe. Terahertz scanner is also used to detect the thickness of materials. Furthermore, semiconductor technology is pushing prevailing test frequency limitations to the terahertz (THz) extremes. THz frequency is utilized by new applications for semiconductor materials, military and aerospace, medical imaging, automotive, wider communication bandwidths, and other emerging technologies. The global Terahertz wafer scanner market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

In global terahertz wafer scanner market, there are few highly cost and highly sensitive product is available to detect the unseen layer of wafer. Subsequently, end of the final device wafer will fail for the reason that the assessment system was not able to detect the minor and unseen defects. Terahertz wafer scanner detects chip defects down to 1 nm resolution. Rapid growth of the semiconductor industry, due to rise in demand for consumer electronic devices is anticipated to accelerate the demand of global terahertz wafer scanner market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Moreover, rising installation of chip technology across various semiconductor sectors in different parts of the application in order to reduce manufacturing cost and to eliminate inefficiencies in manufacturing is also predicted to trigger the demand of terahertz wafer scanner market in the coming years.

The global terahertz wafer scanner market is primarily driven by semiconductor manufacturing industry for detecting defects of wafers on the surface. This in turn is acting as a driving factor in the growth of the terahertz wafer scanner market in the coming years. Terahertz wafer scanner not only inspect the surface but also the sub surface of interior layer which is anticipated to create new opportunity for this product manufacturers in future. In order to obtain, optical inspection system perceive on the surface and the resolution limitation of this product are also hindering the demand of this technology during the forecast period. For providing detailed overview of the terahertz scanner scan and penetrate all materials except metals which is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Any defects such as cracks, inclusions, very small particulate, and non-uniformity of material is easily and clearly spotted and recognized by using these product. Furthermore, scientists have demonstrated that terahertz scanner used in art restoration which is an opportunities for this product market during the forecast period. On the flip side, higher installation and maintenance cost is hindering the growth of the market.

Geographically, terahertz wafer scanner market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The growth in demand for semiconductor manufacturer market is majorly driven by North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the most promising market in the coming years, owing to increasing number of automotive and consumer goods manufacturers. In addition, increasing focus on research and development activities by government initiative in security solution is also acting as a driving factor in the growth for France, Russia, and the US market. Across the globe most promising developing countries in Asia Pacific to dominate the second market share within next forecast period. Asia pacific region is expected to be the fasted growing market for this product due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand of fuel efficient consumer electronic goods market in future.

The global terahertz wafer scanner market is dominating by few market leaders. Some of the leading players operating in the global market are ZEISS International (U.K), Protemics GmbH (Germany), Sonix, Inc. (The U.S), SUSS MicroTec Inc (The U.K), TeraSense (The U.S) and Viva Tech (France) among others.

