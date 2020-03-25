TMR’s New Study Reveals Exclusive Insights Into the Sjogren’s Syndrome Market

Sjogren’s syndrome is an inflammatory disorder characterized by lymphocytic infiltrates in exocrine organs, primarily in lacrimal and salivary glands, resulting in classic sicca symptoms of dry mouth (xerostomia) and dry eyes (xerophthalmia). Etiology of the disorder is unknown though finding suggests interaction between innate immunity and acquired immunity may lead to develop Sjogren’s syndrome. Worldwide, it affects one to two million people. In the U.S. Sjogren’s syndrome is the second most common rheumatic disorder. This disorder can affect individuals of any age, but it is most common in elderly people (prevalence of about 3% above the age of 50 years). It affects primarily women as compared to men. The disorder segmented into primary and secondary. The disorder that occurs in the absence of other autoimmune disease, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or scleroderma is known as primary Sjogren’s syndrome. The one that occurs due to presence of other autoimmune diseases is known as secondary Sjogren’s syndrome.

The Sjogren’s syndrome market is growing as no single therapy is approved for both primary and secondary Sjogren’s syndrome. Most of the treatment for Sjogren’s syndrome is aimed at relieving symptoms such as dry mouth (saliva stimulants), gastric reflux (proton pump inhibitors or H2 blockers), infection (antifungals), and dry eyes (artificial tears). Corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents are also used for the treatment of this disorder. Researchers such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Biogen Inc. are now evaluating biological therapies for the treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome. In addition, therapeutics such as abatacept and belimumab are under clinical development. As of March 2017, clinical pipeline of Sjogren’s syndrome consists of 42 drug molecules, out of which 38% are biologics, 35% are small molecules, 10% are fusion protein, and 16% are others (protein, peptide, recombinant protein, and devices).

The global Sjogren’s syndrome market has been segmented by indication, product type, application, and geography. In terms of indication, the market has been categorized into primary Sjogren’s syndrome and secondary Sjogren’s syndrome. The secondary Sjogren’s syndrome segment market dominated over the primary Sjogren’s syndrome segment due to increased incidence and prevalence rate of other autoimmune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or scleroderma). Based on product type, the market has been segmented into small molecules, biologics, and others. The biologics segment expected to grow as compared to other therapeutic segments because owing to the limitation in current treatment options In addition, majority of pipeline molecules for the treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome are biologics, which has shown more promising results in clinical development. Based on application, the market has been segmented on the basis of symptomatic treatment such as dry eyes, dental care, vaginal dryness, musculoskeletal, and others.

Get Copy of Table of Contents @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=25931

Geographically, the global Sjogren’s syndrome market is classified into five regions namely; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Europe and North America markets are expected to grow as compared to the Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa markets due to higher prevalence rate, increase in the number of other autoimmune diseases (lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or scleroderma), rise in demand for advance treatment, and increase in geriatric population. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to developing health care infrastructure and rising government expenditure in the health care industry. In addition, increased incidences of Sjogren’s syndrome and rise in diagnosis rates are key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market. However, affordability, lack of proper treatment, and poor patient education restraining the growth of the Sjogren’s syndrome market in developing and undeveloped regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Major key players with strong product portfolio for the treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome include, Kissei Pharmaceutical, Novartis AG, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Amgen Inc., and Biogen, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request for Customization in Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25931