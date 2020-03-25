Top Trends In Automotive Chip Market 2017 – 2025 | Growth Factors And Industry Players

Automotive chips are utilized for the observing and controlling of different capacities in a vehicle. Such chips utilize calculations to explain different assignments and makes the driving background significantly less demanding for the driver. There are five distinctive kind of car chips or incorporated circuits (ICs, for example, general and extraordinary reason rationale ICs, microcontrollers, DRAM, simple ICs and blaze. Universally useful rationale ICs bolster PC fields and data gear, where there is a requirement for superior with different power supply voltage, abilities and capacities.

Expanding creation of vehicles and rising interest for traveler vehicles is a noteworthy driving component for the automobile chip market. Furthermore, rising requirement for enhanced safety in vehicles, strict automobile benchmarks, and expanding interest for engine control unit (ECU) in cars are a portion of the fundamental persuasive variables spurring the development of worldwide car chip showcase. In addition, development in the automobile sector and the growing funding in automotive chip producing organizations over the world is set to impact the market fundamentally amid the estimate time frame. Growing sales of mixture and electric vehicles is likewise set to enhance the utilization of car contributes such vehicles.

The industry is divided regionally and rests on intensely on worldwide automobile generation. Since most chip makers are going into concurrences with automakers, small organizations are finding it difficult to manage and sustain in the hard hitting rivalry, thus, blocking the general industry development. In any case, with the fluctuating elements of the chips, firms may create competency for particular segments, trigerring market development.

Automotive chips are used for the monitoring and controlling of various functions in an automobile. Such chips use algorithms to solve various tasks and makes the driving experience much easier for the driver. There are five different type of automotive chips or integrated circuits (ICs) such as general and special purpose logic ICs, microcontrollers, DRAM, analog ICs and flash. General purpose logic ICs support computer fields and information equipment, where there is a need for high performance with various power supply voltage, capabilities and functions.

The major applications for such type of ICs include level crossing, application relating to clock and bus switching. Microcontrollers find application in the body, chassis, powertrain and for safety in vehicles. 8bit microcontrollers are used for safety and body applications in automobiles. Capacitive touch sensing microcontroller is used in button sliders and wheels among other applications. In additions, microcontrollers finds use for in-vehicle infotainment, audio processing and Ethernet purpose in automobiles.

Increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for passenger vehicles is a major driving factor for the automotive chip market. In addition, rising need for better safety in vehicles, stringent automobile standards and increasing demand for engine control unit (ECU) in automobiles are some of the vital influential factors motivating the growth of global automotive chip market. Moreover, growth in the automotive sector and rising investments in automotive chip manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the market significantly during the forecast period. Rising sales of hybrid and electric vehicles is also set to improve the application of automotive chips in such vehicles.

The automotive chip market can be classified by product, by application and by geography. The product segment can be classified into general and special purpose logic ICs, microcontrollers, DRAM, analog ICs and flash. By application, the market can be segregated as passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. By geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

In the automotive chip market, Europe holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. In Europe, Germany is the most significant market and the largest contributor to the automotive chip market in the region because of the presence of major automobile manufactures in Germany. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for automotive chips. The U.S. is the second largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China and India has been witnessing heavy demand and production for passenger vehicles.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Brochure

This in turn is increasing the application of automotive chips in passenger vehicles of above mentioned countries. The growth rate of automotive chip market in Latin America, and Middle East and Africa is low considering the less usage and production of vehicles in the aforementioned regions. However, with the growth in the automotive sector and investments in automobile companies of Latin America and Middle East and Africa, the market for automotive chip is expected to improve in the coming years.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. In case of an acquisition, the acquirer takes advantage of existing synergies. As a result, both companies are expected to emerge more profitable and stronger than before. Key players in the global automotive chip market have been profiled and their company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments have been covered in the report. Major market participants profiled in this report include: Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STM Microelectronics, Robert Bosch, Texas instruments and NXP Semiconductors among others.