Totem Displays Market | Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

The global market is driven by consumer preferences, which are known to evolve with time. Also, to stay in competition, it is very important to advertise the product, to increase product awareness. Totem displays are a means to attract and influence consumers, adopted for brand advertising. They convey marketing messages and are used to gain an edge over competitors, in crowded areas. The market for totem displays therefore promises a positive outlook. Other factors that contribute to the preference for totem displays are –

Convenience – Totem displays are made from corrugated cardboard, are lightweight, and therefore can easily be moved. They are delivered flat, therefore reduce transit and storage costs

Customizability – Totem displays are available in a variety of shapes, and therefore help in gaining customer attraction, by leveraging unique designs to increase consumer appeal. They are also available in flexographic and lithographic printing options.

Totem displays are also recyclable, and are easy to assemble. In addition, they find application in almost every industry. In a dynamic market, where often a product can garner more attention if it has a psychological appeal to consumers, totem displays are one of the most cost effective and efficient choices for product marketing.

The global consumer goods industry has transformed significantly over the past few decades. Much of how the market for a product will grow over the next few years, is determined by the efficiency in its marketing. Manufacturers and companies across the world, adopt various strategies to increase consumer base. Growth of global totem displays market is attributed to various factors, including higher scores in consumer recall tests. Totem displays consist of a major portion of product advertising, worldwide. Totem displays can also be digital. Many surveys found a major portion of the consumer audience to prefer digital totems more convenient than other means of advertising.

Although the global totem displays market outlook looks positive, there are certain factors that might hamper growth. These may include disruptive factors, which can be any form of new and innovative products that are quick to garner more attention than existing products. Most companies prepare for the expected and forecast market dynamics, but leave out the possibility of innovation that may just be around the corner. Another factor that might prove to be a hindrance to growth is the popular use of other forms of advertising. Being the digital age, a significant part of the population also learns about new products through E-commerce platforms and telemarketing. Totem displays are most useful in crowded places, where more consumers can be engaged. Due to this, a direct competitor to totem displays, is telemarketing.