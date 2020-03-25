Industrial Food Cutting Machines Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

Food processing is transforming animal and agricultural products into food through machines. Industrial food cutting machines are a type of food processing machines, and they help in preparing pre-cooked food by slicing them into desired shapes as per requirement. Automatic industrial food cutting machines are used to cut boneless chicken, meat, or other food items into strips or cubes of a specific weight. Industrial food cutting machines are designed to cut meat products without tearing the fat.

Rise in the number of quick service restaurants (QSRs), food chains, and fast food centers across the world is increasing the demand for raw food in the desired shape, size, and quantity which is subsequently increasing the demand for industrial food cutting machines.

In the era of globalization, both parents are working in increasing number of families. Preparing food in the kitchen has become a gender neutral role. Families prefer to spend less time in the kitchen. This is increasing the demand for freshly cut fruits and vegetables that need to be cleaned, sliced or diced, or milled, which is subsequently increasing the demand for industrial food cutting machines.

Rise in the number of new industrial food cutting machines is driving the growth of this market. For example, in June 2017, FAM NV launched a new industrial food cutting machine FAM Centris 400, for cutting potatoes, vegetables, and fruits. In July 2017, Urschel Laboratories, Inc. launched a dicer of “Affinity” brand to cut meats, soft meats, or cheese into specific shapes.

The global industrial food cutting machines market when segmented by product type includes food slicers, food dicers, food milling, food shredders, and other food cutting machines. Industrial food slicing machines are expected to have a major market share among industrial food cutting machines. In terms of application, the global industrial food cutting machines market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, meat, potatoes, fish and seafood, and others. Based on type, the industrial food cutting machines market can be segmented into semi-automatic industrial food cutting machine and automatic industrial food cutting machine.

In terms of geography, the global industrial food cutting machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent industrial food cutting machines market. In North America, the U.S. is expected to be the largest industrial food cutting machines market followed by Canada. Europe is a significant industrial food cutting machines market, where Germany is expected to be the largest market. The U.K. and France are other large industrial food cutting machines market in Europe. Asia Pacific is a major industrial food cutting machines market.

In Asia Pacific, China is expected to be the largest market. Japan, South Korea, and India are other prominent industrial food cutting machines market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is a significant industrial food cutting machines market, with GCC countries being the dominant market. South Africa is another significant market in Middle East & Africa. In the South America industrial food cutting machines market, Brazil is expected to be the dominant market. Argentina is another major industrial food cutting machines market in South America.

Major companies operating in the global industrial food cutting machines market are Urschel Laboratories, Inc., EMURA Food Cutter Machine Co. Ltd, FAM NV, GEA, TREIF Maschinenbau GmbH, Buhler AG, Dadaux SAS, holac Maschinenbau GmbH, and Jaymech Food Machines among others.

