Transthyretin Amyloidosis (ATTR) Market 2019 Insights by Major Drivers, Mega Trends, Regional Overview, Segments, Leading Players and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market is expected to register a sturdy growth during the forecast period. Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis is a medical condition characterized by the buildup of abnormal deposits of a protein called amyloid (amyloidosis) in a body’s organs and tissues. It generally affects peripheral neuropathic or autonomic neuropathy system and cardiac system. The cardiac form of Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis puts patients at the risk of arrhythmia, cardiomegaly, and orthostatic hypertension. The global ATTR market is likely to exhibit a robust growth during the forecast period due to the probability of rising number of ATTR therapeutic drugs launches, increasing African-American population as they are genetically susceptible to amyloidosis, increasing healthcare awareness among people, and rising average income of individuals. However, the growth of this market can be hindered by stringent regulatory policies, the high cost of ATTR drugs, incorrect diagnosis of ATTR disorders and limitations of clinical trials. Lack of knowledge about this condition and unavailability of advanced diagnostic methods in the middle-income countries are the major challenges to the market.

Top Market Players

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Merck

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corino Therapeutics Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics

Proclara Bioscience

Market Segmentation

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The global Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market is segmented on the basis of disease type, treatment, gender, and end-user. Considering the type of disease, the market is segmented into Transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid polyneuropathy, Transthyretin (TTR) familial amyloid cardiomyopathy, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into small molecules treatment, RNAi therapy, organ transplantation, and others. Small molecules treatment is further segmented into tafamidis and diflunisal. On gender basis, it is segmented into male and female. According to end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Market Summary

Americas dominates the market for Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis owing to the increasing prevalence of amyloidosis among adults and older population and rising geriatric population which is a major trigger factor for this disease. For instance, according to a report published by ASCO Journal in 2016 around 4,000 people developed amyloidosis each year in the United States. Thus, this rising patient pool is going to boost up the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors such as increasing government initiatives and funding for research, development in advanced medical treatment options, and rising use of technologically advanced medical diagnostic devices are likely to drive the market. The presence of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. also propels the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. According to a report published by the United Nations in 2015the number of older people aged 60 years or over in the world is predicted to grow by 56% between 2015 and 2030, out of which 66% of the older population would reside in the Asia Pacific region. This makes the region prone to Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis as chances of its prevalence increases with the increasing age. Owing to a huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, and availability favorable insurance and reimbursement policies, the market growth will be accelerated during the forecast period. Moreover, key players such as Pfizer, Merck, etc. have been setting up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in countries such as Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia. Thus, the growth curve of the Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market will see a positive trend of growth.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis market. The European market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period due to major driving factors such as availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure along with growing need for better healthcare infrastructure, and government initiatives of healthcare reform. It is reported that in the U.K., around 60 new cases of Transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis are reported annually, and the age-specific incidence rate of it is between 5.1 and 12.8 per million per year. Additionally, established medical device market and capability of inhabitants to afford diagnostics are aiding the market growth. However, the inefficacy of treatment and wrong diagnosis are hampering the market growth of this region.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets owing to the development of the healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers. But the market might show a steady growth due to the genetical susceptibility of Africans for transthyretin amyloidosis and government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare in this region.

