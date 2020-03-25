Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) Global Market 2018: Key Players – Rongke Power, UniEnergy Technologies, redT Energy, Vionx Energy, Big Pawer

Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) Industry

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electro active element instead of two. For several reasons, including their relatively bulky size, most vanadium batteries are currently used for grid energy storage, such as being attached to power plants or electrical grids.

The global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

redT Energy

Vionx Energy

Big Pawer

Australian Vanadium

Golden Energy Fuel Cell

H2, Inc.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Carbon Paper Electrode

Graphite Felt Electrode

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Large-Scale Energy Storage

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

