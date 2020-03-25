Vasculitis Market To Boom In Near Future By 2024

Ranging from mild to life threatening, short term to life long, Vasculitis is a term for a group of rare diseases that have in common, a condition that destroys blood vessels by inflammation. Affecting both sexes and all ages, vasculitis is caused by leukocyte migration and can affect arteries and veins in the body. Lymphangitis can also be considered as a type of vasculitis. Fever, weight loss, abdominal pain, myocardial infraction, arthralgia and others are the possible symptoms of vasculitis.

This disorder can affect the blood vessels such as arteries, capillaries and veins in the body as it results in poor blood flow to tissues throughout the body, such as the lungs, nerves and skin. If the blood vessel is inflamed it blocks or closes the path for blood flow that leads to aneurysm. Shortness of breath, numbness in hand or foot, red spots on the skin, lumps or sores are some of the common symptoms of Vasculitis. Though vasculitis of the kidneys may produce no symptoms at first, but it still remains a serious predicament. Often requiring treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, Vasculitics diseases are inflammatory health problems whose early detection and treatment can prevent permanent damage. Glucocorticoids comprises an integral part of the medication used to treat vasculitis. The dosage and the length of the treatment depends on the severity of the disease and the personal history of the patient. An autoimmune disease where the body comes under attack by its own immune system, some cases of Vasculitis are also caused by reactions to medicines.

Vasculitis is a very rare disease and some of the types of vasculitis diseases are mentioned below:

By large vessel vasculitis Behçet’s Disease Cogan’s Syndrome Giant Cell Arteritis Polymyalgia Rheumatica Takayasu’s Arteritis



By medium vessel vasculitis Buerger’s Disease Central Nervous System Vasculitis Kawasaki Disease Polyarteritis Nodosa



By small vessel vasculitis Churg-Strauss Syndrome Essential Mixed Cryoglobulinemia Henoch-Schönlein Purpura Hypersensitivity Vasculitis Microscopic Polyangiitis Wegener’s Granulomatosis



Rising incidences of metabolic disorders and circulatory diseases would accentuate the growth of this disease. Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that in the year 2013 around 8,000,000 people were diagnosed with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and is expected to grow significantly in near future owing to sedentary and changing lifestyle. This, the above mentioned factors drive the growth of this market globally. However, lack of awareness is one of the restraining factor of this market.

Geographically, North America is the leading region for the global vasculitis market owing to increasing healthcare awareness. In addition, rise in circulatory diseases namely, peripheral vascular diseases also accentuates the growth in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant due to rise in disposable income and increasing healthcare awareness.

Vasculitis Market Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in developing vasculitis therapeutics market are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., RNL BIO Co., Ltd., Teijin Pharma Limited, Anthera Pharmaceuticals‚ Inc., Human Genome Sciences, Inc.¸ Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Genentech, Inc. among others.

