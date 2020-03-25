Venezuela Payments Landscape Market Professional Survey, Strategies & Emerging Opportunities, 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Payments Landscape in Venezuela: Opportunities and Risks to 2022” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

GlobalDatas ‘Payments Landscape in Venezuela: Opportunities and Risks to 2022′ report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Venezuelan cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

– To tackle the cash shortage in the country and prevent consumers from having to handle large volumes of cash to conduct purchases, in January 2018 the government introduced a mobile app called Billetera Mvil. The app enables individuals to pay for subsidized food products purchased from local supply and production committees using their Carnet de la Patria identification card. Venezuelan citizens can download the app and register using their ID number or by scanning the QR code on their identification card. To start making purchases via the app, users are required to deposit up to VEF300,000 to their ID card at any bank branch. As of February 2019 over 3.4 million consumers had registered for the service.

– To promote credit cards, in March 2019 the Superintendencia de las Instituciones del Sector Bancario de Venezuela (SUDEBAN) increased the maximum credit card consumption limit, enabling card issuers to approve a maximum credit limit of up to VEF775,000. In December 2018, Banco Central de Venezuela (the countrys central bank) capped the annual interest rate on credit cards at a minimum of 17% and a maximum of 29%.

– In January 2019 the central bank introduced new charges for different banking transactions, such as VEF128 for cash advances at POS terminals; 3% of amount withdrawn at own banks ATMs, and 5% at other banks ATMs; and VEF3,186 for the issuance of chequebooks associated with unpaid current accounts of natural persons. The charges on cash transactions are expected to encourage electronic payments.

