Vinyl Sulfone Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges And Forecast 2026

Vinyl sulfone is a chemical used as raw material in the manufacture of reactive dyes that are employed primarily in textiles. It is also used in colors, paints, pigments, rubbers, textiles, plastics, and leathers. Reactive dye is a common type of dyestuff used for dyeing cellulosic fibers. Vinyl sulfone is one of the most polluting chemical. It is manufactured from acetanilide. Vinyl sulfones (alpha & Beta -unsaturated sulfones) are productive and widely used intermediates in organic synthesis. They also have significant biomedical significance due to their capability to act as irreversible inhibitors of many types of cysteine proteases. India and China are the major producers of vinyl sulfone.

Increase in disposable income in developing countries such as India and China and rise in consumption of textile products in these countries are anticipated to drive the vinyl sulfone market during the forecast period. Environmental hazards caused by the dyestuff industry and implementation of strict regulatory policies across the globe are expected to restrain the global vinyl sulfone market. In the past, vinyl sulfone market faced problems of overcapacity and low utilization. However, there exists a wide supply-demand gap in the vinyl sulfone market due to strict actions by the Government in China. Manufacturers in India have been benefiting from the capacity shutdown in China, as the prices of vinyl sulfone have touched an all-time high in 2018.

Based on derivative, the vinyl sulfone market can be classified into di-vinyl sulfone, phenyl vinyl sulfone, methyl vinyl sulfone, vinyl sulfone ester and others. Phenyl vinyl sulfone is used as a common reagent in various cycloaddition reactions to form cyclopropanes, cyclohexenes, and cyclooctadienes. Methyl vinyl sulfone is used in preparation of methylsulfonylethyl cellulose, in Heck vinylation of aryl halides, and as a reagent in an improved method for finding of pseudouridine in nucleoside mixtures by capillary HPLC-mass spectrometry.

In terms of application, the vinyl sulfone market can be segmented into dyestuff manufacturing, intermediate in chemical industry, proteomics, and others. Vinyl sulfone-based dyes are used in large amount for exhaust dyeing, cold pad batch process, and automated batch wise dyeing. Reactive dyes possess very stable electron arrangements & can protect the dyed fiber from the degrading effect of ultra-violet ray. Range of reactive dye offers good light fastness. It is easy, less time consuming, requires low temperature for dyeing. Economically reactive dyes are preferred choice of the end users.

In terms of geography, the vinyl sulfone market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region of the global vinyl sulfone market. Europe and North America also hold significant share of the global vinyl sulfone market. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is relatively small vis-à-vis that in other geographies.

Key players operating in the global vinyl sulfone market include Bodal Chemicals, Kiri Industries, Shree Pushkar Chemicals, Bhageria Group, AksharChem India Ltd., and Atul Ltd.

